NEW YORK, Feb 25 (IFR) - Brazilian state-run oil company
Petrobras' international bonds widened by as much as 50bp early
on Wednesday after Moody's stripped the company of its
investment grade rating.
Citing increasing concerns about a corruption investigation
and liquidity pressures that might result from delays in the
release of audited financial statements, Moody's lowered its
rating on Petrobras by two notches to Ba2 from Baa3.
By 09:00 EST, the Petrobras 2024s had come off slightly from
their widest levels in the morning and were quoted at a spread
of 575bp-565bp, or still 40bp wider on the day.
The 2044s were spotted at 565bp-555bp, or about 30bp wider,
according to a corporate bond trader in New York.
While the rating agency had warned at the beginning of
February, that it could downgrade Petrobras to junk status
within a month, Tuesday's announcement took many by surprise.
"The price action makes me think that maybe I am too
negative, but I think this was unexpected and Moody's was pretty
aggressive," said the trader. "The more important question is
what it means for the sovereign."
Moody's still rates Brazil three notches above Petrobras at
Baa2, while rival agencies have a smaller or no rating gap
between the two entities.
Fitch rates Brazil Triple B, only one notch above
Petrobras's Triple B minus, while Standard & Poor's rates both
the company at the sovereign Triple B minus.
The downgrade appeared to have a minor fallout on the rest
of the Brazilian corporate space, with most bonds sliding by
half a point at most, while the overall tone across Latin
American bond markets remained positive.
"I am seeing better buyers of Colombia and (Mexican
state-owned oil company) Pemex," said the trader. "The rest of
the market feels good."
PIPELINE
Mexican telco America Movil is meeting investors in Europe
and the US this week as it seeks to market a global peso trade
through BBVA, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and
Morgan Stanley. Meetings will wrap up on February 27.
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network.
Costa Rica has chosen Deutsche Bank and HSBC as lead
managers on an up to US$1bn international bond sale that could
take place as early as this month.
Panama filed with the SEC to sell up to US$3.04bn in debt,
raising expectations that the sovereign could soon come to the
international bond market.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan)