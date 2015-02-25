NEW YORK, Feb 25 (IFR) - Latin American credits remain well
insulated from a new wave of selling that hit the curve of
Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras, after the company's
debt was downgraded to junk by Moody's.
"I think credit default swaps tell the story there, Brazil
is closing 14bp wider and at one point traded as much as 30bp
wider on the back of the Petrobras downgrade," said one trader
in New York.
"Colombia, Mexico and Peru are 2bp tighter. There is no
problem anywhere else."
Even bonds of other Brazilian corporates with strong ties to
Petrobras appeared to weather the storm, with notes issued by
construction companies Queiroz Galvao and Odebrecht still
enjoying solid bids.
Odebrecht's drillship bonds due 2022, for example, were bid
today at a cash price of around 77, after trading as low as
70-71 in recent weeks, according to the trader.
Notes issued by Petrobras itself, however, were ending the
day close to their intra-day wides, hit by selling from
crossover accounts towards the end of the session, according to
a second trader.
The company's 2024s and 2044s were spotted at spreads of
577bp-567bp and 575bp-560bp respectively at the close.
Argentina's Bonar 2024s slid by one point to a cash price of
104.5-105.0, as the sovereign began marketing a reopening of the
notes aimed exclusively at non-US investors.
The sovereign is offering new Bonar 2024 notes via Deutsche
Bank and JP Morgan, targeting primarily hedge funds and real
money investors who recently participated into a bond sale from
state-run oil company YPF, according to two people with
knowledge of the offering.
Elsewhere in the region, Venezuelan bonds were benefiting
from some buying appetite especially for high-coupon bonds.
The country's 12.75% 2022s were ending the day up a point at
48.50-49.50, while state-run oil company PDVSA's 8.5% 2017s were
three quarters of a point higher at 66.25-66.75.
PIPELINE
Mexican telco America Movil is meeting investors in Europe
and the US this week as it seeks to market a global peso trade
through BBVA, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and
Morgan Stanley. Meetings will wrap up on February 27.
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network.
Costa Rica has chosen Deutsche Bank and HSBC as lead
managers on an up to US$1bn international bond sale that could
take place as early as this month.
Panama filed with the SEC to sell up to US$3.04bn in debt,
raising expectations that the sovereign could soon come to the
international bond market.
