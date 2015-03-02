NEW YORK, March 2 (IFR) - Latin American credits continued
to enjoy a strong bid on Monday, with most names in the region
ending the day stronger.
With demand from a broad group of investors supporting bond
prices, credit spreads were largely tighter against yields in
the US Treasury market, where the 10-year benchmark widened
Monday by 9bp to 2.09%.
"There are very few sellers and lots of clients have
inflows," said a corporate bond trader in New York. "It's
emerging market (accounts), real money, US and European
crossover and retail. Everyone is buying."
In Brazil, bonds issued by state-run oil company Petrobras
and miner Vale were ending the day up to 20bp and 10bp tighter
respectively, according to the trader.
Petrobras's 2024s, for example, closed at a spread of
530bp-520bp, while Vale's 2022s were ending the day at
270bp-260bp over.
Credits in the beef sector were also performing strongly,
with JBS's 2024s closing up by around a point at 103.0-103.5.
Among the underperformers was Colombia-focused exploration
and production company Pacific Rubiales, whose notes lost about
a point following a one-notch downgrade by Fitch.
The rating agency, which downgraded the credit to BB and
revised its outlook to negative, said the action reflects the
effect of declining oil prices on the company's credit profile.
"If current prices of US$50 a barrel are sustained for the
next 24 months, EBITDA margins could decrease to the low 20%
level, free cash flow would turn negative and leverage could
reach 6.0x-7.0x and result in further negative rating actions,"
Fitch said in a note.
Pacific Rubiales' 2025s were last seen trading at around 65
on Monday, down from 66 earlier in the day, according to the
trader.
Among new issues, Mexican cement company Cemex continued to
receive good demand for its new 2025s, which closed at around
101.
PIPELINE
Mexican telco America Movil is expected to reopen its Global
peso-denominated bond due 2024 for up to MXN7.5bn (US$502.5m),
according to a Moody's note.
Proceeds form the sale will be used primarily for debt
refinancing as well as for general corporate purposes.
Th company wrapped up meetings with investors in Europe and
the US last week via BBVA, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche
Bank, HSBC and Morgan Stanley.
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network.
Costa Rica has chosen Deutsche Bank and HSBC as lead
managers on an up to US$1bn international bond sale.
Panama filed with the SEC to sell up to US$3.04bn in debt,
raising expectations that the sovereign could soon come to the
international bond market.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)