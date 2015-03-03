NEW YORK, March 3 (IFR) - Petrobras bonds tightened by as
much as 50bp-60bp, as traders and investors cheered an
announcement on Tuesday that the battered state-run oil company
will sell US$13.7bn worth of assets.
The Brazilian company's notes outperformed other corporate
credits in the region, but some thought the market overreacted
given the company's difficulties in publishing audited financial
statements following a corruption investigation.
"The asset sales are fine, but they are not a game changer,"
said a corporate bond trader in New York. "The bonds rallied
like they published results or something."
The long end of the company's curve ended the day some 50bp
tighter from Monday, compared to a 35bp spread compression at
the short end and a 40bp tightening in the belly, said a trader.
Short covering and increasing appetite for Petrobras paper
from real-money investors both contributed to the rally, said
the trader.
Petrobras 2024s and 2044s were spotted closing at spreads of
around 493bp and 500bp respectively.
Elsewhere in the region, corporate bonds were tracking US
Treasuries lower or slightly underperforming.
Notes issued by Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex, for
example, were some 7bp wider at the long end and about 1bp
tighter at the belly. Ecopetrol's 2025s were also 1bp tighter.
Among sovereigns, Venezuelan paper was up slightly helped by
a 2.5% rise in oil pries following Monday's sell-off. The
sovereign's 2022s were closing at 48.75-49.75, while PDVSA's
8.5% 2017s were spotted at 65.75-66.25, both up half a point.
PIPELINE
Mexican telco America Movil is soon expected to reopen its
Global peso-denominated bond due 2024 for up to MXN7.5bn
(US$502.5m) after filing with Mexican regulators today,
according to a Moody's note.
Proceeds form the sale will be used primarily for debt
refinancing as well as for general corporate purposes. The
company wrapped up meetings with investors in Europe and the US
last week via BBVA, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
HSBC and Morgan Stanley.
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network.
Costa Rica has chosen Deutsche Bank and HSBC as lead
managers on an up to US$1bn international bond sale.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan)