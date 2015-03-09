NEW YORK, March 9 (IFR) - Latin American credits largely
ended the day weaker as expectations of a rate rise in the US
this summer spurred a bout of profit-taking.
"Sentiment is overall negative, especially the view on
Brazil, and valuations are pretty rich in other countries like
Mexico and Chile," said a corporate bond trader in New York. "We
closed tight on Friday and we saw some take profits today."
After faring better than their peers at the end of last
week, Brazilian credits was once again underperforming Monday to
close 15bp-20bp lower in price terms.
Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras took a tumble
Monday, with its 2024s closing 20bp wider at a spread of
510bp-500bp. In contrast, Mexican and Chilean corporates were
ending the day in relatively better shape, or 5bp-10bp wider.
Among sovereigns, Venezuelan bonds sold off by a point and a
half after the United States declared the country a national
security threat and ordered sanctions against seven officials.
Those individuals, including top domestic security and
intelligence officials, will have their US assets frozen and
will be denied entry into the US, according to Reuters.
Venezuela's 2022s, for example, were ending the day at
47.75-48.25, while PDVSA's 2017s were spotted at 63.25-63.75,
said a second trader.
Argentine paper, however, continued to enjoy strong demand,
with the US dollar-denominated Par notes trading up a point to a
new record of 103.25.
In the primary markets, Ecuador could return to the
international capital markets with a new US dollar bond sale as
soon as next week, as it seeks to plug a widening financing gap
in the wake of falling oil prices.
Investor meetings, which began in London on Monday via
Citigroup, will continue in Boston on Tuesday, Los Angeles on
Wednesday, San Francisco on Thursday and New York on Friday.
The country is looking to raise US$1bn, one of the sources
said.
PIPELINE
Peruvian state-controlled mortgage bank Fondo Mivivienda,
rated BBB+ from both S&P and Fitch, has mandated Deutsche Bank
and JP Morgan to organize a series of fixed-income investor
meetings in Europe starting in London on Wednesday. The borrower
will move on to Amsterdam on Thursday and Paris on Friday, and
the following week it will meet investors in Frankfurt on March
16.
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network.
Panama has filed with the SEC to sell up to US$3.04bn in
debt, raising expectations that the sovereign could soon come to
the international bond market.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)