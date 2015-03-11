NEW YORK, March 11 (IFR) - Latin American credits firmed up
towards the close on Wednesday but spreads inched wider as
prices failed to keep up with US Treasuries, which continue to
pare back recent losses.
"Treasuries have corrected but currency weakness is still
weighing on the market," said a sovereign bond trader in New
York.
Among sovereigns, Brazil underperformed as continued fallout
from the widening corruption scandal at state-owned oil company
Petrobras quickly overshadowed initial optimism over a tax deal
between the government and congress.
Brazil's five-year credit default swaps ended the day 3bp to
4bp wider at around 290bp, after tightening by as much as 7bp
earlier in the day.
Notes issued by petrochemical company Braskem dropped by
five to six points in price to as low as 94, after a local paper
Folha reported the company paid bribes to do business with
Petrobras.
Elsewhere in the region, long-dated sovereign bonds from the
likes of Chile, Peru and Uruguay were well supported. Such names
were unchanged to half a point higher in price, but still 1bp to
2bp wider against stronger US Treasuries.
In the primary market, the stable backdrop provided good
support for Panama, which raised US$1.25bn Wednesday through the
sale of a 10-year bond on the back of US$5.5bn in demand.
The notes priced at a final spread of 178bp over US
Treasuries, tight to guidance of 180bp (+/-2bp) and inside
initial price thoughts of 200bp area. Bankers calculated final
new issue premiums of anywhere between 13bp to 22bp, depending
on where they spotted the underlying curve.
PIPELINE
Ecuador could return to the international capital markets
with a new US dollar bond sale as soon as next week, as it seeks
to plug a widening financing gap in the wake of falling oil
prices.
Investor meetings will move to San Francisco on Thursday and
New York on Friday. The country is looking to raise US$1bn,
according to a source familiar with the transaction.
Peruvian state-controlled mortgage bank Fondo Mivivienda,
rated BBB+ from both S&P and Fitch, has mandated Deutsche Bank
and JP Morgan to organize a series of fixed-income investor
meetings. The borrower will move on to Amsterdam on Thursday and
Paris on Friday. The following week, it will meet investors in
Frankfurt on March 16.
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)