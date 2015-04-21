NEW YORK, April 21 (IFR) - The looming release of
Petrobras's financials and a local bond sale from Argentina were
the main drivers of price action Tuesday in what was otherwise a
quiet session for Latin American credits.
The beleaguered Brazilian oil company confirmed today that
it would disclose its long-awaited audited 2014 financials after
the close Wednesday, providing more support to bond prices.
Petrobras bonds were closing off their highs but spreads
were ending tighter, with the 2024s being quoted at 450bp-440bp,
tighter on the day by 5bps.
The moves were driven by hopes that the financials will
disperse some of the concerns overhanging Brazilian credit and
clear the way for new issuance from a country that has not seen
one cross border bond this year.
The market will be focused on the size of potential
write-downs and how the company manages the release of its
numbers, bankers say.
"Everything is priced in so unless they come out with better
than expected results, we are likely to trade sideways," said a
New York-based trader.
Fallout from a corruption investigation at Petrobras and
Brazil's flagging growth are also expected to linger and impact
the country's corporate credit space, bringing more volatility
in the months to come.
In a report released today, Moody's noted that Brazil had
overtaken Russia as the country with the most potential fallen
angels, with several credits from the South American country
teetering on the edge of junk territory.
These included utilities ESCELA, AES Tiete, Bandeirante
Energia, as well as construction firm Construtora Noberto
Odebrecht.
Meanwhile, Argentina debt underperformed Tuesday after the
government announced it planned to sell up to US$500m of Bonar
2024s through a local auction.
The sovereign has already suffered two failed attempts at
selling the Bonar 24s in the open market - one locally and the
other through international banks - as it seeks to bypass court
injunctions in the US.
NML Capital - the lead holdout creditor - suggested today it
could take legal action over the sale, though it remains unclear
how many international investors - if any - will participate on
this occasion.
Bonar 2024s fell to 105.00 earlier today on the news, and
later recovered a touch to 105.50.
PIPELINE
Banco de los Trabajadores (Bantrab) will hit the road next
week to market a possible subordinated debt offering through
Deutsche Bank.
The Guatemalan bank, which focuses on payroll-lending to
public sector employees, will be in Switzerland on April 22, New
York on the 23rd and Miami on the 24th. The bank carries
corporate ratings of Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch.
ACI Airport Sudamerica, controlling shareholder of the
concessionaire of Uruguay's Carrasco airport, mandated Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and Nomura for investor meetings that
concluded last week in London and Los Angeles.
A potential senior secured 144A/Reg S deal backed by future
dividends from a long-term airport concession contract may
follow.
Empresa Electrica Guacolda S.A. (Guacolda) has kicked off
roadshows as it markets a senior unsecured 144A/Reg S USD bond.
The borrower mandated Citigroup, GS and Itau as global
coordinators, while Scotiabank is joint bookrunner.
The company was in New York today and will head to Boston
and New York on April 22. Guacolda is owned 50% plus 1 share by
AES Gener (Baa3/BBB-/BBB-), while the remainder is held by
infrastructure fund Global Infrastructure Partners. Expected
ratings are BBB-/BBB-.
Pacific Rubiales, the largest private oil producer in
Colombia, has kicked off investor meetings through Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and HSBC. The company heads to
Santiago on April 30, Los Angeles on May 4 and Miami on May 6.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)