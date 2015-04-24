NEW YORK, April 24 (IFR) - Latin American credits were
enjoying some spillover Friday from the euphoric response to
yesterday's release of full-year results from Brazilian oil
company Petrobras.
Stronger oil prices and rallying equity markets were also
providing support for the region, where Paraguay is making an
opportunistic US$280m tap of its 2023s today.
"Everyone is reconsidering their position now that Brazil
isn't such a big risk any more," said Klaus Spielkamp, head of
fixed-income sales at Bulltick. "It is a better environment."
New Petrobras management told investors yesterday about its
strategy to cut debt and sell core assets as it seeks to address
concerns about the company's rising leverage.
Fitch removed Petrobras from rating watch negative and
affirmed its BBB- rating today, saying release of the financials
averted a covenant violation and acceleration on its debt.
Spreads on the oil company's bonds continue to inch tighter,
with the 2024s quoted this morning at 415bp-400bp. Meanwhile
the sovereign's benchmark 2025s are also up at 101.10-101.50.
The primary market is also finally showing signs of life,
with some US$5.5bn in new supply seen this week, including
Argentina's local tap of its Bonar 2024s.
Paraguay was seizing the moment to tap its 2023s with
initial price thoughts of 4.25%. Those bonds were trading today
around 4.12%, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan are acting as
leads on the tap of the 144A/Reg S senior unsecured bonds, which
are rated Ba1/BB/BB by Moody's, S&P and Fitch.
Recently minted issues are also holding their own.
YPF's new 2025 was quoted at 101.40-101.70 after pricing
yesterday at 99.097 on books that reached close to US$5bn.
The new 10-year from Chilean utility Guacolda was also
advancing in the secondary to be quoted at around 100.00-100.20
versus a re-offer price of 99.944.
PIPELINE
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex), a
Panama-based trade bank, will kick off fixed-income investor
meetings through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup.
The borrower, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+, will be in London and Los
Angeles on April 27, in Switzerland and Boston on April 28 and
in New York and Philadelphia on April 29.
Banco de los Trabajadores (Bantrab) is wrapping up roadshows
today as it markets a subordinated debt offering through
Deutsche Bank.
The Guatemalan bank, which focuses on payroll-lending to
public sector employees, is approaching investors with up to
US$100m of 10-year subordinated loan participation notes, which
are being recognized as Tier 2 capital by local regulators.
It is in Miami today. The bank carries corporate ratings of
Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch.
ACI Airport Sudamerica, controlling shareholder of the
concessionaire of Uruguay's Carrasco airport, mandated Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and Nomura for investor meetings that
concluded last week in London and Los Angeles.
A potential senior secured 144A/Reg S deal backed by future
dividends from a long-term airport concession contract may
follow.
Pacific Rubiales, the largest private oil producer in
Colombia, has kicked off investor meetings through Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and HSBC. The company heads to
Santiago on April 30, Los Angeles on May 4 and Miami on May 6.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)