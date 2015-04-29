NEW YORK, April 29 (IFR) - Latin American credits weakened
on Wednesday after the US reported slower-than-expected economic
growth for the first quarter, while US Treasuries sold off
sharply.
Bonds across the region were generally underperforming the
US Treasury curve, where yields on the 10 and 30-year benchmarks
rose nearly 10bp following the disappointing growth print.
"Everything in on the weaker side today," said a trading
desk analyst in New York. "It seems to be a generalized risk-off
type of mood, but it is difficult to pin point one factor.
Obviously the move in Treasuries was surprising."
Data showed the US economy grew by just 0.2% in the first
quarter - the softest print in a year and well short of the 1.0%
rate that had been expected.
That widened the spreads of key Brazilian corporates
Petrobras and Vale by as much as 10bp. Petrobras's 2024s and
2044s were quoted at 430bp-429bp and 470bp-460bp respectively.
"The market is melting," said a Latin America corporate bond
trader in New York. "All the long bonds are better offered, down
a point."
Bonds in the high-yield segment were also losing ground,
with most credits quoted between a quarter and three quarters of
a point lower in early trading, according to another trader.
Despite all that, however, recent bond issues appear to be
holding up relatively well. A 2025 from Chilean energy company
Guacolda was traded at 100.5, half a point above re-offer.
Meanwhile Brazil's Votorantim Cimentos could end the lull in
international bond sales from Brazilian issuers after announcing
meetings in Europe ahead of a potential euro-denominated issue.
It mandated Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Banco
Votorantim, BB Securities, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, MUFG
and Santander GBM to arrange meetings in Frankfurt and Munich on
May 4, London on May 5, and Amsterdam and Paris on May 6.
PIPELINE
Banco de los Trabajadores (Bantrab) is out with guidance of
10.50% area on a new US$100m 10-year Tier 2 subordinated bond
ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday.
The Guatemalan bank, which focuses on payroll-lending to
public sector employees, wrapped up roadshows last week through
Deutsche Bank. The bank has corporate ratings of Ba3/BB-, while
the bond is expected to be rated B2/B+.
JB y Compania SA de CV (Jose Cuervo) will start fixed-income
investor meetings this week through Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Citigroup as it seeks to market a possible senior
unsecured US dollar bond.
The borrower will be in London on Wednesday, in Boston on
Thursday and in Los Angeles on Friday. It will head to Chicago
on May 4 and New York at May 5. The spirits company, rated
BBB/BBB by S&P and Fitch, is the world's largest tequila
producer.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex), a
Panama-based trade bank, has kicked off fixed-income investor
meetings via Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup.
The borrower, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+, will visit New York and
Philadelphia on Wednesday.
Pacific Rubiales, the largest private oil producer in
Colombia, has kicked off investor meetings through Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and HSBC. The company heads to
Santiago on April 30, Los Angeles on May 4 and Miami on May 6.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)