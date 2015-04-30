NEW YORK, April 30 (IFR) - Latin American credits got off to
a weak start on Thursday, as higher US Treasury yields continued
to weigh on the asset class amid thin trading volumes.
"It seems like Treasuries are not helping the market again,"
said one broker in Miami. "I haven't seen many trades going
through, but prices are wider."
Another day of weakness across the US Treasury curve - where
yields on the 10-year and 30-year benchmarks widened by roughly
6bp to 2.09% and 2.79% respectively - saw traders revise bond
prices lower across the region.
Brazil's benchmark 2025s, for example, were quoted half a
point lower in early trading at a cash price of 98.75-99.40
after closing on Wednesday at 99.5-100.0.
"It is the end of the month and I guess everybody has
already played their positions," said the broker, who argued the
market will be mostly reacting to moves in Treasuries throughout
the session.
In spite of a quiet start in secondary markets, primary
activity has picked up pace, with two deals poised to price on
Thursday.
The Dominican Republic plans to raise US$1bn though a tap of
its 10 and 30-year bonds via Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
JP Morgan.
The sovereign is offering investors initial price thoughts
of 5.25% area on a reopening of its 5.5% 2025s and 6.65% area on
a tap of its 6.85% 2045s.
In the corporate segment, Banco Latino Americano de Comercio
Exterior (Bladex), has announced a US$300m five-year senior
unsecured bond issue via Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Citigroup.
The borrower, a trade bank headquartered in Panama, was
initially approaching investors with price thoughts of low 200s
for the issue, which is expected to launch and price on
Thursday.
PIPELINE
Votorantim Cimentos (Baa3/BBB/BBB) has mandated Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Banco Votorantim, BB Securities, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, MUFG and Santander GBM to arrange a
series of investor meetings ahead of a potential
euro-denominated bond issue.
The meetings will take place in Frankfurt and Munich on May
4, London on May 5, and Amsterdam and Paris on May 6.
JB y Compania SA de CV (Jose Cuervo) kicked off fixed-income
investor meetings this week through Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Citigroup as it seeks to market a possible senior
unsecured US dollar bond.
After visiting London on Wednesday, the borrower is in
Boston today and will see accounts in Los Angeles on Friday. It
will head to Chicago on May 4 and New York on May 5. The spirits
company, rated BBB/BBB by S&P and Fitch, is the world's largest
tequila producer.
Pacific Rubiales, the largest private oil producer in
Colombia, has kicked off investor meetings through Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and HSBC. The company heads to
Santiago on Thursday, Los Angeles on May 4 and Miami on May 6.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)