NEW YORK, May 1 (IFR) - Latin American credits were enjoying
some modest spread tightening on Friday, but liquidity remained
light as May Day celebrations across the globe slowed trading
activity.
"There is not a whole lot going on, but things generally
feel strong," said a corporate bond trader in New York. "Bids
are generally tighter than what we saw at the close yesterday
and offers are a lot less competitive."
In Brazil, investors were largely shrugging off Standard &
Poor's decision to downgrade Vale to BBB from BBB+, with spreads
on the miner's bonds opening some 3bp-4bp tighter.
The company's 2022s, for example, were quoted at
267bp-260bp, while the 2042s were spotted at 353bp-347bp,
according to a second New York-based trader.
"The metals and mining sector has been punished for a long
time, but quite frankly we have seen a good rebound, and iron
ore prices are up sharply from the lows," said the first trader.
Notes of state-run oil company Petrobras, meanwhile, were
broadly unchanged on the day, with 2024s and 2044s quoted at
425bp-420bp and 461bp-456bp respectively.
Positive flow data for emerging market bond funds was also
seen supporting sentiment. According to EPFR data quoted by
UniCredit, US$967m flowed into the asset class during the week
ended April 29, marking the largest weekly inflow in nine weeks.
Hard-currency bond funds posted US$798m of inflows, while
local currency funds recorded US$87m of outflows.
Blended-currency funds accounted for the remaining net inflow.
While hard currency funds have enjoyed inflows for 12 out of
the last 13 weeks, flows into local currency funds have proved
more erratic so far this year.
"The trend here is not clear at all, with flows changing
direction on a weekly basis," Demetrios Efstathiou, a strategist
at ICBC Standard Bank, wrote in a note to clients on Friday.
"We expect a more favorable outlook (for EM local bonds)
helped by the reversal of long US dollar positions, and range
bound US Treasury yields, driven by the weaker-than-expected US
economic data."
PIPELINE
Chile could soon return to international capital markets
with a new bond deal after sending requests for proposal to
banks earlier this month, according to three sources with
knowledge of the situation.
The sovereign, rated Aa3/AA-/A+, is expected to raise at
least US$1bn-equivalent through the deal, which could
materialize as soon as next week, one of the sources said.
Votorantim Cimentos (Baa3/BBB/BBB) has mandated Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Banco Votorantim, BB Securities, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, MUFG and Santander GBM to arrange a
series of investor meetings ahead of a potential
euro-denominated bond issue.
The meetings will take place in Frankfurt and Munich on May
4, London on May 5, and Amsterdam and Paris on May 6.
JB y Compania SA de CV (Jose Cuervo) kicked off fixed-income
investor meetings this week through Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Citigroup as it seeks to market a possible senior
unsecured US dollar bond.
The borrower is in Los Angeles today and will head to
Chicago on May 4 and New York on May 5. The spirits company,
rated BBB/BBB by S&P and Fitch, is the world's largest tequila
producer.
Pacific Rubiales, the largest private oil producer in
Colombia, has kicked off investor meetings through Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and HSBC. The company heads to
Santiago on Thursday, Los Angeles on May 4 and Miami on May 6.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)