NEW YORK, May 6 (IFR) - Latin American credits barely
managed to stay in positive territory at the end of a
particularly negative session Wednesday for equities and US
Treasuries.
Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen warned early in the
day about possible risks, including high stock valuations, but a
back-up in rates seemed to have the most overall impact.
Although some LatAm credits were giving back gains by the
end of the day, however, traders said the tone was generally
positive for the region's bonds.
"Generally the market was trading very well today," said a
sovereign bond trader in New York. "We had decent flows, but we
are going out a bit weaker."
Brazilian sovereign bonds were 3bp-5bp tighter in spreads, a
touch less than the 5bp-7bp tightening seen earlier, but still
outperforming Peru, Uruguay and Chile, which closed flat.
A new issue from tequila giant Jose Cuervo stole much of the
spotlight in the corporate space, after a mix of emerging
markets and crossover investors placed more than US$5bn in
orders for the company's debut US$500m 10-year issue.
The notes, which priced at a final spread of 165bp over
Treasuries, tightened slightly in the secondary to end the day
quoted at 161bp-167bp.
"If it had come at 175bp it would have performed even
better," one trading desk analyst told IFR.
"But I think fair value is around 150bp, so there is still a
bit of juice."
Elsewhere in the region, bonds of Colombia-focused
exploration and production company Pacific Rubiales retraced
somewhat after rallying as much as 13 points late Tuesday on
news that Mexican conglomerate Alfa and Harbour Energy had
agreed to buy the company.
Pacific Rubiales's 2025s were last quoted at 83.5-85.0, down
slightly from the 86.00-88.00 levels seen earlier on Wednesday.
"That's not totally unexpected," said the analyst. "They are
still going to be a levered play in the oil space."
PIPELINE
Thursday: Votorantim Cimentos (Baa3/BBB/BBB) with new EUR
benchmark seven-year bond. Citi, DB, HSBC, Banco Votorantim, BB
Securities, BAML, MUFG, Santander GBM. Investor meetings finish
today in Amsterdam and Paris.
Possible this week: Chile (Aa3/AA-/A+) could raise up to
US$1.26bn-equivalent. RFPs sent to banks in April.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo)