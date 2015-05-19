NEW YORK, May 19 (IFR) - LatAm credit markets got a solid
start on Tuesday as the Republic of Chile took advantage of a
rally in Europe and renewed appetite for risk to announce a
dual-tranche euro offering.
Bonds yields tumbled in Europe on news that the ECB would
speed up its bond buying program, sending the 10-year German
Bunds down to 0.63%.
And while US rates have subsequently backed up after data
Tuesday showed US housing starts hitting their highest level in
about 7.5 years, investors are taking the move in their stride.
Yields on the 10-year benchmark were back at 2.30% on the
news, up about 15bp from the 2.15% seen Friday, but LatAm credit
remain well supported.
"It seems like last week's taper tantrum is a thing of the
past," said a New York based trader. "Customers are more willing
to take risk (this week)."
A new three-year bond issued by Brazil's largest private
bank Itau-Unibanco was being bid at 100.125, off an earlier high
but comfortably above reoffer of 99.971.
That bond along with the 2021s issued by Brazilian oil
company Petrobras - which enjoyed a decent rally Monday on
stronger than expected results - were the two most active bonds
being traded this morning.
The 2021s were weaker in price terms Tuesday but still
enjoying some spread tightening to be quoted earlier at around
418bp-412bp.
Meanwhile, leads revised guidance tighter on a dual-tranche
euro denominated bond offering from Chile after combined books
peaked at EUR2.6bn earlier on Tuesday.
Final guidance on the minimum-sized 250m tap of its 2025
bond has been set at 60bp over the interpolated mid-swaps curve,
while guidance on the euro-denominated 15-year bond has been
fixed at mid-swaps plus 85bp-90bp.
Leads HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander earlier revised talk on
the tap from initial price thoughts of 65bp-70bp to 65bp area.
It is a similar story on the new 15-year, which saw guidance
tightened from IPTs of 95bp area to mid-swaps plus 90bp-95bp.
The deal is expected to price later today.
"It is way for Chile to diversify its funding base and get a
low nominal yield," said a syndicate official.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)