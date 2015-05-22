(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, May 21 (IFR) - With a few Brazilian issuers set to
tip their toes back into the Latam debt markets and US rate hike
worries receding, bankers expect issuance volumes to pick up
after Memorial Day.
In recent weeks, expectations of a Brazilian boost to
issuance volumes have increased with a number of companies from
the country lining up to raise debt.
A new issue from the Brazilian sovereign, which bankers have
been longing for since April, is still seen by most as the ideal
catalyst for a full reopening of the country's market abroad.
Yet after successful issues from Votorantim Cimentos, Itau
Unibanco and JBS (through its US subsidiary), some blue-chip
names could be tempted to pull the trigger on new bond deals and
prompt others to follow.
"There are quite a few names that will need or are already
looking to do some financing, but it is just a matter of what
price and when," said the banker. "Before we see a wave of
Brazilian issuers, we still need to see a couple of big guys out
of the gates."
Bankers are expecting a rise in issuance activity amid
growing conviction after the release of the FOMC minutes that
interest rates may not be hiked at least in June.
"Now that the Fed is signaling that rates are going to be
lower for a little bit longer people are adding (positions) in
the secondary and feeling a bit more comfortable," said a
syndicate banker in New York.
"Issuers should be taking advantage of the low rates."
Technicals also look good for issuance. Emerging market bond
funds look set to extend their longest streak of inflows in a
year, with both hard and local currency funds posting net
inflows of around US$200m in the week ended May 20, according to
preliminary data from EPFR Global.
The pipeline in the meantime continues to build.
Brazilian food company BRF and Mexican state-owned power
company Comision Federal de Electricidad (CEF) this week joined
the pipeline of potential debt issuers.
Among sovereigns, some market participants are betting that
Jamaica could soon return to the capital markets to repay its
Petrocaribe debt to Venezuela at a steep discount.
"They are going to do a Petrocaribe deal," said one US-based
investor. "I suspect the hurdle there is going to be agreeing
with Venezuela on the price."
PIPELINE
Brazilian food company BRF (Baa3/BBB/BBB-) has hired BNP
Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche
Bank, Morgan Stanley and Santander GBM to schedule a series of
fixed-income investor meetings in Europe ahead of the potential
sale of a euro-denominated 144A/Reg S Green bond.
The meetings will take place in Frankfurt, Zurich, Geneva
and Paris on May 26, and in Amsterdam and London on May 27.
Goldman Sachs is looking to bundle debt backing three of
Colombia's 4G highway projects and sell it as an up to US$500m
144A bond in the US markets as early as July.
Mario Alberto Huertas, the local construction company that
won the highway concessions, has appointed Goldman Sachs as
global co-ordinator and lead arranger for the financing efforts.
It has also retained local bank Structure Banca de Inversion as
financial adviser.
Mexico's Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) has hired a
string of banks to take it on the road to meet fixed-income
investors.
The state-owned power company has selected BBVA, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan
Stanley and Scotiabank to organize the meetings.
The borrower, rated Baa1/BBB+/BBB+, will be in Mexico City
on May 27 and May 28, Los Angeles on May 29, London on June 1,
Boston on June 2 and New York on June 3.
