SAO PAULO, June 9 Colombia's peso rose the most
in nearly eight weeks on Tuesday, driven by higher prices for
oil, the country's biggest export.
Other Latin American currencies advanced less sharply
against the dollar, while the MSCI Latin American stock index
added 1.2 percent, rising for a second straight
day.
The Colombian peso had weakened about 10 percent over
the last month, hit by expectations for higher interest rates in
the United States. In the last 12 months, the currency lost 39
percent of its value, mainly linked to lower oil prices.
The currency recovered part of those losses on Tuesday as
oil prices rose, driven by higher seasonal demand in
developed economies and expectations of falling U.S. shale
production.
"It's an adjustment to the international scenario after the
public holiday we had yesterday, given the large bounce in
commodities prices, especially oil," said Fernando Chacon,
foreign exchange analyst at the Acciones y Valores brokerage in
Bogota.
"We should have relative stability at current levels until
the Fed meeting, given this week there will be no important
fundamental data," he said.
Chile's peso, which is more sensitive to copper
prices, also gained on Tuesday as the red metal's price rose the
most in nearly a month. Copper is Chile's primary export.
Brazil's real moved slightly higher against the
dollar as the government announced a concession program aimed at
drawing about $64 billion in private investment.
Equities markets were mixed, though Brazil's benchmark
Bovespa index was on track to end a three-session slump,
boosted by shares of state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro
SA, known as Petrobras.
Shares of private education firms Kroton Educacional SA
and Estacio Participacoes SA advanced
after Brazil's education minister announced the extension of a
popular government student loan program.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1537 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 971.62 -0.56 2.17
MSCI LatAm 2521.46 1.15 -8.62
Brazil Bovespa 53139.06 0.62 6.26
Mexico IPC 44471.21 -0.16 3.07
Chile IPSA 3923.6 -0.59 1.89
Chile IGPA 19141.3 -0.52 1.44
Argentina MerVal 11391.359 1.7 32.78
Colombia IGBC 10288.5 -0.18 -11.57
Peru IGRA - - -
Venezuela IBC 13029.64 3.28 237.67
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.1007 0.23 -14.29
Mexico peso 15.556 0.49 -5.22
Chile peso 625.6 0.86 -3.07
Colombia peso 2564.7 1.69 -6.89
Peru sol 3.1511 0.13 -5.46
Argentina peso 9.0150 0.06 -5.16
(interbank)
Argentina peso 12.57 0.40 11.38
(parallel)
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra in Bogota and Asher Levine in
Sao Paulo; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)