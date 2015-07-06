NEW YORK, July 6 (IFR) - Latin American credits neared the
end of Monday's volatile session close to flat, recovering late
in the day from some widening earlier caused by the ongoing
drama in Greece.
But while that indicated a benign approach to the Greek
woes, bankers said, headline risk remains too big for LatAm
borrowers to come to market with new deals.
"It's not like things are gapping 50bp, but there is quite a
lot of uncertainty," one syndicate banker in New York told IFR.
"I would assume people will take it day-by-day."
Argentinian bonds meanwhile were holding steady around last
week's closing levels, as local election results viewed as a
setback for outgoing President Christina Kirchner offset the
worries about Greece.
"It is telling that, on a day like today, Argentina is
holding up," said Jorge Piedrahita, CEO of brokerage Torino
Capital.
A close ally of business-friendly presidential candidate
Mauricio Macri won the first round of mayoral elections in the
City of Buenos Aires by ample margin, although he failed to
secure enough votes to avoid a run-off later this month.
In the province of Cordoba, a Peronist candidate who also
opposes President Fernandez became the new governor. Candidates
close to Fernandez finished both races in third place.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan and Marc Carnegie)