NEW YORK, July 7 (IFR) - Peruvian development bank
Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo SA (COFIDE) broke a nearly
two-week lull in issuance for Latin American borrowers on
Tuesday with an US$800m two-part deal that received US$2bn in
orders.
The issuer demonstrated that appetite for solid credits was
still strong despite nervousness about the Greece debt crisis.
Against a challenging backdrop, Cofide started off with a
new issue concession of around 25bp on its dual-tranche issue,
in line with the premiums offered by borrowers such as AIG and
CBS Corporation in the US high-grade market today.
"This is what the market is expecting right now," said a
syndicate official not involved in the transaction.
Cofide's US$200m tap of its 3.25% 2019s ended up pricing
flat to the initial talk of 185bp over Treasuries.
The issuer however managed to ratchet in spreads by 15bp on
its US$600m 10-year note, which priced at a final spread of
265bp over Treasuries for a yield of 4.874%.
"It didn't leave too much money on the table and a lot of
crossover accounts got involved," said a Latin America corporate
bond trader in New York referring to the 10-year note.
That tranche was bid up between a quarter and three quarters
of a point in the gray market on Tuesday afternoon, according to
the trader.
Elsewhere in secondary markets, Latin American credits
generally ended the day 5bp to 7bp wider in spreads, after
widening by nearly twice as much earlier in the day.
Bonds issued by metals and mining companies underperformed
as commodity prices remained under pressure on concerns over a
sharp sell-off in Chinese equities.
Brazil's iron ore producer Vale, for example, watched its
curve widen by around 15bp on the day and up to 30bp since the
beginning of the week, according to the trader.
PIPELINE
Chilean power utility AES Gener has announced investor
meetings ahead of a potential US dollar deal. According to
rating agency Fitch, the company is expected to raise up to
US$450m through a 10-year bullet.
Proceeds will be used to refinance a US$308m 2022 note
issued for the Nueva Venanta project and to tender for local US
dollar-denominated 2019s totaling US$102.2m, according to Fitch.
America Movil (A2/A-/A) and Telesites (expected
NR/BBB-/BBB-) have mandated Citigroup, Indursa, BBVA and
Santander to arrange fixed income investor meetings between June
29 and July 9.
The meetings will discuss the new Operadora de Sites
Mexicanos business and gauge interest in new 144A/Reg S deals in
Mexican pesos and/or USD.
Banco Santander Chile has mandated Deutsche Bank and
Santander to arrange global fixed-income investor meetings to
discuss opportunities in the domestic Chilean markets.
The bank, rated Aa3/A/A+, will be in Boston on July 7, New
York and nearby on July 8 and 9, and finish up in Los Angeles on
July 10.
Jamaica, rated Caa2/B/B-, has wrapped up roadshows via
Citigroup. The meetings were described as a non-deal roadshow,
but markets have been expecting the sovereign to raise funding
to retire a PetroCaribe loan owed to Venezuela.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan)