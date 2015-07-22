NEW YORK, July 22 (IFR) - Mexico's state-owned oil entity
Pemex broke a two-week lull in the primary market for Latin
American issuers with a US$525m 10-year bond guaranteed by the
US Export-Import Bank.
The Triple A-rated bond did blow a breath of fresh air on a
market that up until today had only seen US$1.225bn in supply
this month.
In the end, Pemex priced a 2025 amortizer with a 5.63-year
average life at par to yield 2.46% or mid-swaps plus 55bp, the
tight end of guidance of mid-swaps plus 55bp-57bp.
The pipeline also saw some new arrivals, although they too
were hardly pure LatAm plays.
These included Sagicor, an insurance and financial services
provider with operations in the Caribbean and the US, as well as
Cable & Wireless subsidiary Sable International, which provides
telecom services across the region and in the Seychelles.
This came as Brazilian credits suffered another bout of
weakness as investors fretted about the government's ability to
implement fiscal measures that will prevent Moody's from
downgrading the sovereign with a negative outlook.
Markets are already expecting the rating agency to cut
Brazil's standing to Baa3 - a notch above junk - but any future
price action will depend on whether the rating agency takes a
stable or negative view going forward.
Such fears were exacerbated on Wednesday on news that the
Brazilian government plans to announce a new primary surplus of
0.15% of GDP, down from the originally budgeted 1.1%.
"After today, the market is expecting a negative outlook,"
said Klaus Spielkamp, head of fixed-income sales at Bulltick.
"If they come with the stable outlook, the market rallies from
here."
However, Brazilian credits widened anywhere between
20bp-50bp as investors braced for the worst case scenario.
"Before, the selloff only involved credits related to the
Petrobras corruption scandal but today it was everyone including
banks like Bradesco and Itau," said a trader.
Against that backdrop, Andean credits were seen as a
safe-haven and were catching a bid, with the exception of
commodity names like Ecopetrol as oil prices took another tumble
today.
PIPELINE
Sagicor Financial Corporation, an insurance and financial
services provider with operations in the Caribbean and the US,
hired JP Morgan and Scotiabank to arrange fixed-income meetings
in the US and Europe ahead of a potential US$-denominated
144A/Reg S bond issue.
The meetings will take place in London on July 27, Boston on
July 28, Los Angeles on July 29 and New York on July 30.
Expected corporate ratings are BB-/B from S&P/Fitch.
Whisper of mid 6%s are being heard on a US$750m 7NC3 from
Sable International Finance Limited (Cable & Wireless) as it
kicks off roadshows via BNP/JPM/RBC/SCOTIA. Expected ratings are
Ba3/B
Timing: London roadshow Wednesday, July 22 - Friday, July
24, US roadshow Monday, July 27 - Friday, July 31. 144a/RegS for
life. UOP: Refi Term Loans under the Term Loan Facilities and
GCP. Biz: Leading provider of telecommunications-based services
in the Caribbean, Latin America, and Seychelles.
Brazilian conglomerate Cosan Overseas has selected banks to
take it on a roadshow this week to market a possible 144A/Reg S
bond offering.
The company was in Boston and Los Angeles today, and will
wrap up in New York and London on Wednesday. Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Bradesco, Itau BBA, Morgan Stanley and Santander
are organizing the meetings. Expected ratings are Ba2/BB/BB+ by
Moody's, S&P and Fitch.
Brazilian refractory company Magnesita has announced plans
to buy back as much as all of its outstanding 7.875% senior
notes due 2020 and to modify their terms and remove all
restricting covenants.
America Movil (A2/A-/A) and Telesites (expected
NR/BBB-/BBB-) wrapped up investor meetings via Citigroup,
Inbursa, BBVA and Santander. The meetings were intended to
discuss the new Operadora de Sites Mexicanos business and gauge
interest for 144A/Reg S deals in Mexican pesos and/or USD.
Banco Santander Chile (Aa3/A/A+) wrapped up meetings via
Deutsche Bank and Santander to discuss opportunities in the
domestic Chilean markets.
Jamaica (Caa2/B/B-) has wrapped up investor meetings via
Citigroup. The meetings were described as a non-deal roadshow,
but markets have been expecting the sovereign to raise funding
to retire a PetroCaribe loan owed to Venezuela.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Paul Kilby; editing by
Shankar Ramakrishnan)