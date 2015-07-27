NEW YORK, July 27 (IFR) - Latin American credit markets came
close to a virtual standstill on Monday after an overnight rout
in Chinese stocks.
Most credits were off intra-day wides, but still weak as
Brazilian credit woes, sinking commodity prices and weaker FX
gave both investors and borrowers pause.
"Investors see value in the market, but have no reason to go
rushing in as we haven't reached the bottom yet," said a
syndicate manager summing up the standoff in the primary
markets. "And borrowers aren't willing to pay these levels."
Some bankers now think primary issuance activity may not
pick up until September as slowing Chinese growth has only added
to the malaise affecting LatAm credits following a sharp
sell-off in Brazil last week.
The capital markets have shut again for Brazilian issuers
amid further uncertainty about the country's economy and whether
or not Moody's will assign a negative outlook following a
possible downgrade.
Spreads on benchmark names continued to inch wider on Monday
with Petrobras 2024s quoted as wide as 508bp, considerably
weaker than the 490bp-480bp quoted on Friday.
Meanwhile, the sovereign's benchmark 2025s were largely flat
on a price basis at 93 bid after falling earlier to high 92s.
"The other shoe to drop (in Brazil) could be a downgrade and
that may create an entry point," said Jorge Piedrahita, CEO of
broker Torino Capital.
"At more than 500bp over some people may start looking at
Petrobras 2024s. I am not concerned about a default scenario,
but it could go (wider)."
For borrowers elsewhere in the region with market access,
dollar debt looks increasingly unattractive as domestic
currencies continue to sink against the greenback.
The Colombian peso, for instance, has dipped another 6.50%
since earlier this month and was trading at around 2,860 against
the dollar - some 17.70% weaker than where it was in early May.
The Mexican pesos has also fallen to 16.27, or some 4.6% lower
since mid July.
PIPELINE
Sagicor Financial Corporation, an insurance and financial
services provider with operations in the Caribbean and the US,
hired JP Morgan and Scotiabank to arrange fixed-income meetings
in the US and Europe ahead of a potential US$-denominated
144A/Reg S bond issue.
The meetings will take place in London on July 27, Boston on
July 28, Los Angeles on July 29 and New York on July 30.
Expected corporate ratings are BB-/B from S&P/Fitch.
Whisper of mid 6% are being heard on a US$750m 7NC3 from
Sable International Finance Limited (Cable & Wireless) as it
kicks off roadshows via BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, RBC and
Scotiabank. Expected ratings are Ba3/B.
Brazilian conglomerate Cosan Overseas has wrapped up
roadshows week after marketing a possible 144A/Reg S bond
offering.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bradesco, Itau BBA, Morgan
Stanley and Santander organized the meetings. Expected ratings
are Ba2/BB/BB+ by Moody's, S&P and Fitch.
Brazilian refractory company Magnesita has announced plans
to buy back as much as all of its outstanding 7.875% senior
notes due 2020 and to modify their terms and remove all
restricting covenants.
America Movil (A2/A-/A) and Telesites (expected
NR/BBB-/BBB-) wrapped up investor meetings via Citigroup,
Inbursa, BBVA and Santander. The meetings were intended to
discuss the new Operadora de Sites Mexicanos business and gauge
interest for 144A/Reg S deals in Mexican pesos and/or USD.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)