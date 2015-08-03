SAO PAULO, Aug 3 Latin American financial
markets fell on Monday after disappointing factory data from
China weighed on the price of the region's commodity exports.
Nearly every currency in the region weakened against the
dollar, with the Brazilian real falling as low as 3.46
per dollar, its weakest level in over 12 years. All major stock
markets sank, with the broader MSCI Latin American stock index
wiping out the previous session's gains.
China's factory activity shrank more than initially
estimated in July as new orders fell, according to purchasing
managers' data released on Monday.
China is Brazil's top trade partner and a key market for
Latin American commodity exports such as iron-ore, soybeans,
copper and petroleum.
Prices for most of those commodities fell, with copper
sinking to its weakest in six years and crude oil
posting its biggest one-day drop in nearly a month.
The Colombian peso posted the biggest decline in the
region, dropping about 1.4 percent. Petroleum is Colombia's top
export and the currency tends to move in tandem with oil prices.
The Chilean peso, which is closely linked to copper
prices, dropped about 1.2 percent.
Traders said part of the decline in the real came after the
Brazilian central bank on Monday maintained the pace at which it
rolls over expiring swap options, a signal that it will not step
up interventions to support the currency.
In equities markets, Brazil's Bovespa stock index
dropped its most in over a week, dragged down by shares of
lender Banco Bradesco SA.
The bank on Monday said it agreed to buy HSBC Holdings Plc's
Brazilian unit for 17.6 billion reais ($5.2 billion), a
price far above what most investors were expecting.
Chile's IPSA stock index dropped on a decline in
banking shares, while Mexico's IPC stock index eased 0.25
percent lower as mining shares fell.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1703 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 889.26 -1.38 -5.71
MSCI LatAm 2258.72 -2 -15.51
Brazil Bovespa 50154.7659 -1.4 0.29
3
Mexico IPC 44640.75 -0.25 3.47
Chile IPSA 3825.26 -1.16 -0.67
Chile IGPA 18649.67 -0.98 -1.17
Argentina MerVal 10934.819 -1.49 27.46
Colombia IGBC 9913.78 -1.31 -14.79
Venezuela IBC 15609.29 0.89 304.52
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.4504 -0.76 -22.98
Mexico peso 16.128 -0.09 -8.58
Chile peso 679.4 -1.16 -10.74
Colombia peso 2920 -1.40 -18.22
Peru sol 3.1921 -0.07 -6.68
Argentina peso 9.1925 -0.03 -6.99
(interbank)
Argentina peso 14.86 0.54 -5.79
(parallel)
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Diane Craft)