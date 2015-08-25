NEW YORK, Aug 25 (IFR) - LatAm debt markets recouped some
losses on Tuesday as spreads tightened following China's rate
cuts, though traders saw little immediate upside for the
commodity-reliant region.
"We have hit the tights of the day, but I don't see us
rallying any more," said a New York-based trader. "We are not
seeing any follow-through. It is not as if people are gung-ho."
Even though oil and metal prices staged a modest rebound,
Latin America remains vulnerable as investors assess values in
light of a possible hard landing in China.
"We are oversold if this is not the beginning of a bigger
crisis in China," said Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America
strategy at Jefferies.
The benchmark 2024s of Brazilian oil company Petrobras
tightened to 625bp-615bp before settling at around 630bp-620bp
on Tuesday after reaching 680bp-655bp in the previous session.
"Investors are trying to figure out what sub-US$40 a barrel
means - and which credits are of most concern," one syndicate
banker told IFR. "Colombia is probably number one."
Though Colombia's 2024s tightened about 8bp Tuesday to
245bp, they remained substantially wider than the 181bp seen on
the 2025s of fellow oil exporter Mexico.
"The problem with Colombia is that not only do they have the
highest oil dependence among investment-grade credits, but there
is no recognition that this oil shock is permanent," said
Morden.
The country's local currency 10-year Treasuries - better
know as TES - have sold off heavily, widening about 35bp since
Friday to trade at around 7.70%.
With about 16% of the domestic TES now in foreign hands, the
market is particularly susceptible to a sell-off given its
relatively small size, Morden said.
Meanwhile the primary markets remain in the doldrums, though
bankers say that early September should bring a string of
roadshow announcements.
Several Mexican real estate investment trusts (REITs) are
heard looking to raise funding in the dollar bond markets and
preparing investors meetings.
"It fits the category of deals that could get done," said
the syndicate banker. "It is a new growing sector and it is not
commodity related."
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)