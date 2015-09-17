NEW YORK, Sept 17 (IFR) - The Federal Reserve's decision to
put off a hike in interest rates in September could pave the way
for new bond sales in Latin America as soon as Friday, according
to bankers covering the region.
The combined effect of a small rally across emerging markets
bonds and tighter US Treasury yields means all-in financing
costs are already looking more attractive for a number of
borrowers in the region.
"Tomorrow is definitely open assuming the market feels
fine," said one syndicate official. "All-in yields should be
unchanged to better for most names."
And while the five issuers currently in the pipeline had
already announced their plans ahead of Thursday's announcement,
a positive tone for fixed-income assets might be all it takes
for borrowers to pull the trigger over the coming days.
"The primary calendar is going to start in earnest for both
US investment-grade and LatAm," said a second syndicate
official. "You are going to see investors a bit more confident
in terms of adding risk."
Mexican real-estate investment trust Fibra Uno and Terrafina
are the most likely candidates to move first, having already
completed roadshows ahead of their potential transactions.
Low-cost airline GOL could also break a more than
three-month lull for new issues out of Brazil after announcing
investor meetings next week ahead of a potential new financing.
Given that the company's senior unsecured notes are already
trading at distressed levels, bankers away from the trade said
the new deal is likely to come in a secured format.
In the secondary markets, sovereign bonds across the region
rallied by between one and two points in the late afternoon, and
appeared to hold to those gains even as US equities turned
slightly negative towards the end of the session.
"Equities are doing a bit of a reversal but we are still
holding our game," said a LatAm bond trader. "That is a positive
sign."
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan)