NEW YORK, March 24 (IFR) - Latin American credits ended
Tuesday's session mixed, as a earlier bid for Petrobras and some
high-yield credits began to fade in the afternoon.
While most investment-grade corporates saw spreads tighten
by between 10bp and 25bp on the day, bonds of Brazilian
state-run oil company Petrobras closed unchanged to 3bp wider.
Profit-taking after two sessions of solid gains combined
with S&P's revision of Petrobras's outlook to negative were both
to blame for the about-turn, according to a corporate bond
trader in New York.
The belly of the Petrobras curve underperformed, with the
2024s ending at 550bp-541bp, or 5bp wider on the day, while the
2044s were little changed at 550bp-541bp.
A firmer start for high-yield credits also gave way to some
softness in the afternoon.
Bonds issued by Mexican cement company Cemex lost between a
quarter and half a point across the board, with the 2025s last
quoted at 99.75. Meanwhile, Colombia-focused oil company Pacific
Rubiales saw its curve drop by about a point, with the 2019s
ending at a bid price of 66.
In the primary markets, Colombia Telecomunicaciones (ColTel)
has opened order books for its upcoming issue of a perpetual
non-call five hybrid bonds, which is expected to launch and
price as soon as Wednesday. Initial price thoughts for the issue
remain at mid to high 8%s.
Venezuelan bonds were also ending weaker, with the
sovereign's 2022 down half a point to a bid price of 44.25 and
PDVSA's 8.5% 2017s quoted one point lower at 65.25-65.75.
PIPELINE
In Peru, Mexican media company TV Azteca is expected to
bring to market a project bond related to the development of
Peru's fiber optic network as soon as this week.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo)