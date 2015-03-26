NEW YORK, March 26 (IFR) - Latin American credits ended
Thursday's session mixed after US Treasuries reversed earlier
gains and oil prices jumped as much as 5% on fears of increased
instability in the Middle East.
While Brazil's five-year sovereign credit default swap
closed flat at 280bp-290bp, bonds issued by the country's
state-owned oil company Petrobras experienced another day of
volatile trading.
Its curve ended some 10bp tighter after widening as much as
12bp in early trading, leaving the 2024s closing at around
530bp-535bp.
Elsewhere, price action among other oil-related credits was
also mixed despite a strong rebound in crude prices after Saudi
Arabian air strikes in Yemen sparked fears of potential
disruptions to crude supplies.
Venezuelan bonds rose by as much as 3/4 of a point in early
trading to end the day just 1/4 higher amid low liquidity. But
the 2025s issued by Mexican state-controlled oil company Pemex
fell 1/2 a point to end at 99.875-100.375, though spreads were
tighter due to the move wider in US Treasuries.
Trading activity in high-yield corporates was particularly
subdued, with the exception of Brazilian telecom company Oi,
which saw its notes drop by as much as four points.
The company's 2020s were last quoted at a cash price of
around 85, while its 2022s were spotted at around 78, said the
trader, who attributed the move to fears about the upcoming
earning results.
ColTel's new hybrid bond, meanwhile, was ending its first
day of trading up half a point from par reoffer, after
underperforming slightly in the gray market on Wednesday.
Elsewhere in the region, clearing houses Euroclear and
Clearstream have closed trading bridges on some US$9.4bn of
Argentine bonds issued under local law, a source familiar with
the situation told IFR on Thursday.
The action will prevent Euroclear customers from settling
their trades with Clearstream clients and vice versa, but will
not affect trading between customers belonging to the same
clearing company, the same source said.
PIPELINE
Mexican media company TV Azteca is looking to pull the
trigger on a rare project bond related to the development of
Peru's fiber optic network as soon as Tuesday.
The senior secured notes will be backed by project cash
flows and will be issued by special purpose vehicle Red Dorsal
Finance Limited.
Final maturity will now fall in 2031, as opposed to the 2032
originally stated in the preliminary prospectus, while average
life will be around 9.5 years. BESI - Grupo Novo Banco and
Credit Suisse are the bookrunners on the deal.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing Paul Kilby)