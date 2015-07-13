NEW YORK, July 13 (IFR) - Latin American credit spreads were
ending the day tighter on Monday as sentiment was helped by a
rise in equity indices.
Names that were recently hit by the sell-off in commodities,
such as Brazilian miner Vale, have more have recovered from last
week's losses and continued to grind tighter, said a trader.
Vale's curve was ending the session some 10bp tighter in
spreads, while notes issued by state-run oil company Petrobras
were about 7bp tighter on average.
"People are putting money to work and prices are slightly
up, but liquidity is still very poor." said a corporate bond
trader in New York.
"There are many opportunities and relative value ideas, but
real money (accounts) are not selling and dealers are not taking
risks."
Colombia's oil company Ecopetrol was among the
underperformers, with the belly of its curve some 2bp wider on
the day.
Elsewhere in the region, trading in Argentine bonds was
somewhat muted as the market digested a new poll showing
business-friendly presidential candidate Mauricio Macri as
having a 3.6 percentage point lead over his main opponent Daniel
Scioli in potential run-off elections.
Argentina's Discount bonds were unchanged to half a point
lower at a cash price of around 97.375 mid-market, while
local-law Bonar 2024s were a touch higher at 98.5.
Analysts and traders, however, said market participants
would probably want to see further confirmation of Macri's lead
in the polls before pushing bond prices significantly higher.
The Argentine government's plan to issue more local-law bonds to
pay debts may also have capped gains.
Argentina announced on Monday that it will issue US$784.27m
worth of Bonar 2024s and Bonad 2018s to oil and gas companies to
settle debts that originated from a tax credit program.
"The market doesn't want any more of (President) Cristina
(Fernandez's) bonds," said Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America
strategy at Jefferies. "The more they issue the more they are
going to face decreasing demand. The secondary bid is quickly
going to disappear."
PIPELINE
America Movil (A2/A-/A) and Telesites (expected
NR/BBB-/BBB-) have wrapped up investor meetings via Citigroup,
Indursa, BBVA and Santander.
The meetings were intended to discuss the new Operadora de
Sites Mexicanos business and gauge interest for new 144A/Reg S
deals in Mexican pesos and/or USD.
Banco Santander Chile (Aa3/A/A+) has wrapped up meetings via
Deutsche Bank and Santander to discuss opportunities in the
domestic Chilean markets.
Jamaica, rated Caa2/B/B-, has wrapped up investor meetings
via Citigroup. The meetings were described as a non-deal
roadshow, but markets have been expecting the sovereign to raise
funding to retire a PetroCaribe loan owed to Venezuela.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan)