NEW YORK, Feb 10 (IFR) - The back-up in US rates along with
weaker crude oil prices were weighing on Latin American credit
markets Tuesday morning, leaving newly minted issues struggling
to gain momentum.
Traders reported some selling on the back of the weaker US
Treasury market, where yields on the 10-year topped 2% for the
first time in about a month before receding to 1.98%.
Prices on new bonds such as Chilean retailer Cencosud's 10s
and 30s continue to hover around re-offer levels, and low-beta
sovereigns are also fighting an uphill battle.
"A lot of these guys didn't hedge their rate exposure and
we have seen a 37bp back-up in rates," said a New York-based
trader.
Mexico's 2044s are down a good point at 103.375-103.875 this
morning, while Brazil 2025s have followed a similar downward
trajectory to hit 97.50-98.00.
Troubled Brazilian oil giant Petrobras was bucking the trend
- despite the volatility of crude prices - as its bond prices
inched tighter on Tuesday morning.
This came after local newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo reported
that newly selected company president Aldemir Bendine was
planning a call with local and international investors.
Bendine may provide some clues as to how newly installed
management will address a corruption scandal that could results
in billions of dollars in write-downs.
Other oil names were also holding up well despite the threat
of weaker crude prices after the International Energy Agency
warned that higher stockpiles could mean another sell-off.
Bonds issued by oil company Pacific Rubiales were holding on
to yesterday's gains, while those of Colombia state-owned oil
outfit Ecopetrol were advancing. Its 2045 were being quoted at
98.00-98.50, while its 2025s were being spotted at 95.25-96.00.
In the primary markets, the higher US Treasury yields may
have heightened any urgency felt by borrowers seeking to tap the
markets this year ahead of potential rate hikes in the US.
But with blackout periods approaching, bankers think the
vast majority of issuers are likely to wait for now.
PIPELINE
The City of Buenos Aires announced a series of investor
meetings ahead of a potential 144A/Reg S bond issue. BAML, HSBC
and JP Morgan are the lead managers. Senior officials are
wrapping up meetings in New York today.
Grupo Senda Autotransporte, a Mexican bus transportation
company, has finished roadshows ahead of a possible USD 144A/Reg
S bond offering. Expected ratings are B/B (S&P; Fitch). CS and
JP Morgan are active bookrunners, and BBVA passive.
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network. Pricing is expected toward end of February.
Bankers are still awaiting a mandate decision on an up to
USD1bn 144A/Reg S bond offering from Costa Rica after the
sovereign sent out a request for proposals last month.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)