NEW YORK, Feb 12 (IFR) - Latin American bond prices were
well-supported Thursday morning as a ceasefire deal for Ukraine
and rebounding oil prices heightened comfort with emerging
markets and spurred some risk-taking.
But overall traders are reporting relatively light activity
ahead of a long weekend in the US and the start of Carnival
holidays in Brazil next week.
Primary market activity has also virtually ground to a halt
as companies head into blackout periods.
This comes after the City of Buenos Aires raised US$500m
through a six-year bond yesterday that priced at par to yield
8.95%, the tight end of 9.00% (+/-5bp) guidance and well inside
initial talk of 9.25% area.
Those bonds were up about half a point this morning at
100.60-100.85. Order books peaked at around US$2bn.
Meanwhile a disappointing US retail sales print has US
Treasuries bouncing back, in turn widening spreads among some
Latin American sovereigns as prices remain flat.
This is particularly true for Brazil, whose 2025s were
unchanged at around 97.40 despite a stronger tone surrounding
beleaguered state-owned oil entity Petrobras, according to one
trader.
Bondholders have largely cheered local news reports citing
new CEO Aldemir Bendine saying that asset sales and cuts to
Petrobras's massive investment plans are on the cards.
"He is beginning to say what people want to hear," said the
trader. "The (world's) most indebted company needs to work on
its debt management."
However, questions remain over the size of writedowns caused
by alleged corruption at the company, with Bendine reportedly
saying that asset impairments would be lower than expected.
Elsewhere in the Brazilian corporate space, Banco do
Brasil's bonds remain well bid after yesterday's rally, with the
9% and 6.25% perps quoted at 81.00 and 67.00, respectively.
"They have been some of the best performers in price terms,"
the trader said about the state-owned bank's 6.25% bonds. "They
are five points up from the low of around 62.00."
Among sovereigns, Venezuela is also looking stronger, partly
thanks to higher oil prices. Both Brent and US crude futures
were both up over US$1 this morning at US$55.79 and US$50.09,
respectively.
But any price bounces are being seen as a selling
opportunity, given the broader uncertainty about the sovereign's
ability to pay its debt and disappointment about a new FX system
expected to be launched today.
"All correlations between oil prices and bond prices tell us
that VENZ-PDVSA bonds higher than the 40s are expensive," Jorge
Piedrahita, CEO of broker Torino Capital, wrote to clients this
morning.
"Either investors are very optimistic about oil, or bond
positions should be reduced here."
PIPELINE
Grupo Senda Autotransporte, a Mexican bus transportation
company, has finished roadshows ahead of a possible USD 144A/Reg
S bond offering. Expected ratings are B/B (S&P/Fitch). CS and JP
Morgan are active bookrunners, and BBVA passive.
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network. Pricing is expected toward end of February.
Costa Rica has chosen Deutsche Bank and HSBC as lead
managers on an up to US$1bn international bond sale that could
take place as early as this month, market sources told IFR on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)