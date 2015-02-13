NEW YORK, Feb 13 (IFR) - Progress in Greek debt
negotiations, a UK court ruling on Argentina's bonds and the
extended rally in oil prices made for a positive start Friday in
the Latin American credit markets.
Brazilian credits continue to advance. Bonds issued by
Petrobras rallied another 10bp-15bp this morning after oil
breached the US$60 per barrel mark.
Meanwhile investors responded positively to news that capex
cuts and asset sales are on the cards for the beleaguered
state-owned oil company.
The long end of the Petrobras curve has flattened, with both
the 2024s and 20244s trading at 520bp, while the 2016s are now
being quoted at 500bp.
But traders are questioning whether the rally has legs, amid
talk that this may be a good opportunity to reduce exposure to
the credit, which is now just one notch above junk.
"Some accounts have concerns that Petrobras could be
downgraded and are thinking about taking profits," said a
trader.
Elsewhere in Brazil's corporate space, Banco do Brasil has
rallied several points this week, with its 9% and 6.25% perps
being bid at 84.00 and 70.00, respectively, the trader said.
Both New York and UK-law bonds issued by Argentina were up
this morning after a London court ruled that English law applied
to its euro-denominated debt under that jurisdiction.
The decision comes in response to a filing last year from a
number of funds - including George Soros's Quantum Partners -
which objected to be being impacted by a US court ruling that
effectively stopped payment on Argentine debt unless the
government made holdout investors whole as well.
Euro pars leapt 1.25 points in early trading to 49.50-50.25,
while euro discounts rallied a good three points to 91.75-92.75.
Dollar pars and discounts also enjoyed some gains, advancing
50cts and a point respectively to hit 52.25-53.00 and
93.00-94.00.
The market's positive response seemed strange to some
participants who think the London court statement did little to
resolve the payment problem faced by holders of Argentine debt.
"It clearly doesn't impact dollar bonds," said one trader.
"But you have to buy something (on good sentiment)."
PIPELINE
Grupo Senda Autotransporte, a Mexican bus transportation
company, has finished roadshows ahead of a possible USD 144A/Reg
S bond offering. Expected ratings are B/B (S&P/Fitch). CS and JP
Morgan are active bookrunners, and BBVA passive.
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network. Pricing is expected toward the end of
February.
Costa Rica has chosen Deutsche Bank and HSBC as lead
managers on an up to US$1bn international bond sale that could
take place as early as this month, market sources told IFR.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)