NEW YORK, March 13 (IFR) - A relentless roster of bad news
out of Brazil were hurting bond spreads on the country's credits
Friday.
State-controlled oil company Petrobras is watching its bonds
start some 20bp wider, said traders. The company's 2024s and
2044s were opening at 556bp-548bp and 546bp-536bp, respectively.
"Positions are light and you can easily move this market,"
said a New York based trader. "I don't think the Street is long
Petrobras."
Local press reports about the oil company talking to lenders
over a possible waiver on its deadline for the release of
audited release has only served to exacerbate the markets
nervousness.
With an increasing number of companies being pulled into the
corruption scandal focused on Petrobras, investors are largely
taking a hands off approach to the broader Brazilian market.
Such fears are driving the sovereign's CDS wider and pushing
the Real to new highs against the dollar. The Real was being
quoted at 3.24 Friday - a new 10-year high - while sovereign
protection now cost around 300bp. The sovereign's 2025s also
dropped another point Friday to hit 94.00 this morning.
The rest of the region has largely been immune to the
fallout from Brazil but nonetheless looks weaker as emerging
market currency come under increasing pressure and crudes sink
lower.
"Generally it is very negative with headlines out of Brazil
weighing on the market," said a broker in New York. "Risk
appetite for corporates is weak and spilling over into the
corporate space outside of Brazil."
The broader unease hanging over the asset class is starting
to be reflected in flow figures.
EM bond funds suffered US$597.1m in outflows during the week
ending March 11, though much of that can be accounted by further
outflows in local currency funds which saw another US$745.61m
heading for the exits, according to UniCredit citing EPFR data.
Hard currency funds continued to enjoy some inflows, albeit
a relatively small US$23.63m, with blended funds receiving
US$124.26m.
"Year to date, we think the flows are starting to highlight
the beginning of a greater rotation out of local-currency bond
funds into hard-currency and blend funds," the banks said.
"The flow dynamic, we think, is increasingly being driven by
rising US treasury yields and the rising US dollar strength. The
EPFR data show that, since February, US$707m have flown out of
local-currency bond funds, while US$2.4bn have flown into
hard-currency funds."
Despite broader uncertainty over US rates and headline risks
in various emerging market countries, positive technicals, as
well as large amortization payments in March, should provide
some support to bond sales in coming months.
PIPELINE
The Republic of Peru has hired BBVA, Deutsche Bank and
Morgan Stanley to arrange meetings with fixed-income investors
ahead of a potential bond issue, according to market sources.
The sovereign, rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, will meet investors in New
York on March 16, Los Angeles and London on March 17, and Boston
on March 18.
Ecuador could return to the international capital markets
with a new US dollar bond sale as soon as next week, as it seeks
to plug a widening budget gap in the wake of falling oil prices.
Investor meetings are taking place in New York today. The
country is looking to raise at least US$1bn, according to a
source familiar with the transaction.
Peruvian state-controlled mortgage bank Fondo Mivivienda,
rated BBB+ from both S&P and Fitch, has mandated Deutsche Bank
and JP Morgan to organize a series of fixed-income investor
meetings. The borrower is Paris today. It will meet investors in
Frankfurt on March 16.
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)