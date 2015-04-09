NEW YORK, April 9 (IFR) - Latin American credits experienced
a volatile session on Thursday, as currency weakness in many of
the region's markets put a damper on the morning's strong
performance.
"We opened strong following headlines that Petrobras was
going to publish financial statements (before April 20), but
then the Mexican peso blew up," said a corporate bond trader in
New York.
The Mexican peso weakened by 1.2% falling back to 15 against
the dollar during the session, while other LatAm currencies such
as the Brazilian Real and the Chilean peso were also ending
weaker.
Several investment-grade corporate bonds came off their
intra-day highs as a result but were still ending the day
stronger, with Brazilian banks and Eletrobras seen
outperforming. The latter's 2019s, for example, closed up three
points at 98.00-98.75.
Bonds of high-yield corporates also suffered price swings,
but were mostly ending unchanged, according to a second New
York-based trader.
"Cemex was pretty active, but I think people are still
looking to get a sense of direction," said the trader, who had
the company's 2025s last quoted at 102.125-102.500, or unchanged
on the day.
In the Brazilian sugar and ethanol space, meanwhile, a 2020
note issued by Tonon dropped by 2.75 points to a low of around
26 before finding some buyers, said the trader.
Among sovereigns, however, it was Mexico's new EUR1.5bn
century bond that captivated market participants.
The note, which was issued on Wednesday at 95.322, jumped by
more than six points on its first day of trading to close at
around 101.5, said a third trader.
PIPELINE
ACI Airport Sudamerica, the controlling shareholder of the
concessionaire of Uruguay's Carrasco airport, has mandated Bank
of America Merrill Lynch and Nomura to arrange investor
meetings.
The meetings will take place in New York and Santiago on
April 13, Boston and New York on April 14 and London and Los
Angeles on April 15. A potential senior secured 144A/Reg S
transaction backed by future dividends received in connection to
a long-term airport concession contract may follow.
ACI Airport Sudamerica is controlled by Corporacion America
Airports, which has 52 airports under management.
BBVA Colombia has hired BBVA Securities and Morgan Stanley
to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential US
dollar-denominated Tier 2 subordinated bond offering.
The meetings will take place in Los Angeles on April 10,
London on April 13, Boston on April 14 and New York on April 15.
Pacific Rubiales, the largest private oil producer in
Colombia, has kicked investor meetings through Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and HSBC.
The company was in London today, and will head to
Switzerland on April 10, New York on April 13 and 14, Boston on
April 15, Santiago on April 30, Los Angeles on May 4 and Miami
on May 6.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)