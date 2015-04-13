NEW YORK, April 13 (IFR) - LatAm bond markets were putting
in a mixed performance Monday but bankers were looking ahead,
betting on a pick-up in primary activity later this week in what
remains an attractive backdrop for borrowers.
"The market is in great shape in terms of overall risk
sentiment," said a syndicate official. "From a technical
standpoint the market remains under supplied on the corporate
side."
This comes as the asset class continues to benefit from
inflows as investors seek value in an asset class that still
looks comparatively cheap.
"EM continues to benefit from cheap valuations with index
spreads tightening 14-21bp this past week and narrowing the gap
to other risky assets," Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America
strategy at Jefferies this morning.
Still, Brazilian assets were looking a touch softer Monday
morning after enjoying decent run-up over the past week despite
Fitch's decision Thursday to put the sovereign's BBB rating on
negative. The country's 2025s were being quoted at around 99.65,
down about 50 cents on the day.
Vale was also under some pressure this morning as its 2022s
slipped to 96.98 after S&P warned that it could soon downgrade
the Brazilian credit along with other miners as it adjusts its
estimates on iron ore prices lower.
Beef producer JBS, on the other hand, was enjoying a jump in
debt prices with its 2024s climbing to 104.25-105.00 after
Moody's upgraded its notes to Ba2. The rating agency cites how a
strong performance in key business units have improved credit
metrics, with adjusted leverage dropping to 3.8 times at the end
of last year from the 5.0 times seen in 2013.
"Assuming no major acquisitions in the near-term, as has
been publicly pledged by the company, and stronger cash
generation, we estimate that normalized gross leverage could
reach 3.5x in 2015," it said.
Elsewhere, a jump in crude prices and restrictions in the
supply of hard currency for foreign travel were providing
support to Venezuelan debt.
"This could represent savings for the government of about
US$2.8bn in FX allocations in 2015, a non-negligible amount that
could provide needed relief for Venezuela's tight cash flows,"
Barclays analysts said about FX restriction Friday. The
Venezuela 2022s were being quoted earlier today at 51.50-52.50.
PIPELINE
ACI Airport Sudamerica, the controlling shareholder of the
concessionaire of Uruguay's Carrasco airport, has mandated BAML
and Nomura to arrange investor meetings.
The meetings start today in New York and Santiago, and will
continue in Boston and New York on April 14 and London and Los
Angeles on April 15. A potential senior secured 144A/Reg S
transaction backed by future dividends received in connection to
a long-term airport concession contract may follow.
ACI Airport Sudamerica is controlled by Corporacion America
Airports, which has 52 airports under management.
BBVA Colombia has hired BBVA Securities and Morgan Stanley
to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential US
dollar-denominated Tier 2 subordinated bond offering.
The meetings continue in London today, and head to Boston on
April 14 and New York on April 15.
Pacific Rubiales, the largest private oil producer in
Colombia, has kicked investor meetings through Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and HSBC.
This week the company will head to New York on April 13 and
14, Boston on April 15, Santiago on April 30, Los Angeles on May
4 and Miami on May 6.
