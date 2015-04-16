NEW YORK, April 16 (IFR) - Latin American credit prices were
flat to a touch lower but remain well supported with 10-year US
Treasury yields around 1.88% and crude prices showed signs of
stabilizing.
"Oil is lower but it is still above US$55, which is positive
for some names," said Rodrigo Covian, head of fixed-income at
Bulltick.
Brent hit a 2015 high earlier Thursday morning at US$63.29 a
barrel on expectations the supply-demand imbalance that sent
crude tumbling earlier this year may be finding a better
equilibrium.
Both Brent and US crude subsequently gave back some gains
later in the session to trade at US$62.27 and US$55.29, but
remain near recent highs.
Colombian credits were weaker with state-owned oil company
Ecopetrol's bond prices slipping following the approval for the
issuance of up to US$3.175bn in bonds. The 2025s were being
quoted this morning some 50ct lower at 97.375.
Meanwhile, Pacific Rubiales, which is currently meeting
investors on an extensive global roadshow, is also watching its
2025 bond prices move south, albeit only slightly, to 61.00.
Elsewhere in the oil space, investors have largely shrugged
off S&P's decision yesterday to downgrade Petroleum Company of
Trinidad & Tobago (Petrotrin) to BB+ from BBB-. The company's
2019s were being quoted at a mid-market price of around 121.00,
marking a two point climb since Monday.
Meanwhile, the primary market continues to show signs of
life with BBVA Colombia emerging with initial price thoughts of
Treasuries plus 325bp area on the sale of US$300m in 10-year
subordinated Tier II notes through bookrunners BBVA and Morgan
Stanley. Expected ratings on the notes are Baa3/BBB by Moody's
and Fitch.
PIPELINE
ACI Airport Sudamerica, controlling shareholder of the
concessionaire of Uruguay's Carrasco airport, has mandated BAML
and Nomura to arrange investor meetings, which finished
Wednesday in London and Los Angeles.
A potential senior secured 144A/Reg S deal backed by future
dividends from a long-term airport concession contract may
follow.
Pacific Rubiales, the largest private oil producer in
Colombia, kicked off investor meetings through BAML, Citigroup
and HSBC. The company will head to Santiago on April 30; Los
Angeles on May 4; and Miami on May 6.
Empresa Electrica Guacolda S.A. (Guacolda) will kick off
roadshows this week as it markets a senior unsecured 144A/RegS
USD bond. The borrower mandated Citigroup, GS and Itau as global
coordinators while Scotiabank is joint bookrunner.
The issuer will be in Santiago and London on Friday and the
following week it will head to Los Angeles on April 20, New York
on April 21 and Boston and New York on April 22. Guacolda is
owned 50% plus 1 share by AES Gener (Baa3/BBB-/BBB-), with the
remainder being held by infrastructure fund Global
Infrastructure Partners. Expected ratings are BBB-/BBB-.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)