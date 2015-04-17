NEW YORK, April 17 (IFR) - Latin American credit markets
were largely ending softer Friday as broader global markets sank
on concerns about new Chinese regulations and the outcome of
Greek debt negotiations.
"It wasn't a good day for fixed-income markets," said a
sovereign debt trader. "We saw mostly sellers and not much
liquidity."
With broader markets selling off, investors who focus on
Latin America have been taking risk off the table ahead of a
Petrobras board meeting on Wednesday, when the company is
expected to sign off on overdue audited results.
Petrobras and other Brazilian credits have enjoyed a
considerable run-up of late. But further delays in the release
of the financials could scare investors who have been betting
the company would soon eliminate the risk of a covenant breach.
"I hope these guys release results," said the trader. "If
they don't, it could get ugly."
Brazil 2025s were closing at 99.50, or a good point lower on
the week, while bonds issued by Petrobras continued to give back
gains. Its 2024s and 2044s were closing some 10bp wider at
around 465bp-460bp and 490bp-485bp, respectively.
Elsewhere in the Brazilian corporate space, credits that
have lagged the recent rally were holding up well. Spreads on
miner Vale's 2022s were steady at 315bp despite some volatility
in the US Treasury market, where yields on the 10-year jumped as
high as 1.91% Friday on inflation concerns before falling back
to 1.84%.
In other parts of the region, BBVA Colombia's new 10-year
subordinated Tier 2 bond was outperforming, climbing to around
100.75-100.80 after pricing yesterday at 99.914 to yield 4.885%,
or Treasuries plus 300bp, on the back of some US$2.7bn in
demand.
Meanwhile bankers are hoping that markets will settle down
next week now that the pipeline is starting to swell.
"The market has been strong over the last few weeks and this
is the first very soft day we have had for a while," said a
syndicate official.
"Hopefully this is a one-day risk reversal, as it has been a
good window and supply is finally starting to come."
PIPELINE
Banco de los Trabajadores (Bantrab) will hit the road next
week to market a possible subordinated debt offering through
Deutsche Bank. The Guatemalan bank, which focuses on payroll
lending to public sector employees, will be in Santiago on April
20, in Switzerland on April 22, in New York on April 23 and in
Miami on April 24. The bank carries corporate ratings of Ba3/BB-
by Moody's and Fitch.
ACI Airport Sudamerica, controlling shareholder of the
concessionaire of Uruguay's Carrasco airport, has mandated Bank
of America Merrill Lynch and Nomura to arrange investor
meetings, which finished on Wednesday in London and Los Angeles.
A potential senior secured 144A/Reg S deal backed by future
dividends from a long-term airport concession contract may
follow.
Empresa Electrica Guacolda S.A. (Guacolda) has kicked off
roadshows as it markets a senior unsecured 144A/Reg S USD bond.
The borrower mandated Citigroup, GS and Itau as global
coordinators, while Scotiabank is joint bookrunner.
The company was in Santiago and London today and will head
to Los Angeles on April 20, New York on April 21 and Boston and
New York on April 22. Guacolda is owned 50% plus 1 share by AES
Gener (Baa3/BBB-/BBB-), while the remainder is held by
infrastructure fund Global Infrastructure Partners. Expected
ratings are BBB-/BBB-.
Pacific Rubiales, the largest private oil producer in
Colombia, has kicked off a series of investor meetings through
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and HSBC.
The company will head to Santiago on April 30, Los Angeles
on May 4 and Miami on May 6.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)