NEW YORK, April 20 (IFR) - LatAm credit markets were off to
a mixed start Monday, though the tone was supportive enough for
Southern Copper Corporation to pull the trigger on a new 10s/30s
bond sale.
Traders were reporting a largely quiet beginning to the
week, with bonds issued by Brazil's beleaguered oil company
Petrobras tightening between 2bp-5bp today amid light volumes.
News that it had clinched R$9.5bn (about US$3.11bn) in
financing from Banco do Brasil, Caixa and Bradesco was lifting
prices ahead of audited results expected out this week.
The company's 2024s and 2044s were opening at around
469bp-461bp and 492bp-483bp, though some market participants
doubt there is a tremendous amount of upside from here.
"We look further into the future and see no compelling
reason to hold PETBRA other than for short-term trades," Jorge
Piedrahita, CEO of broker Torino Capital, wrote to clients this
morning. "We would sell into strength."
Elsewhere in Brazil's corporate space, bonds from Odebrecht,
one of several construction companies embroiled in the Petrobras
corruption scandal, were off recent highs on some profit-taking
but still well supported.
Its 7.125% 2042s were trading at 88.00, off a recent high of
91.50 but well above the 66.125 level seen in early February.
The 5.875% 2022s issued by Schahin Oil and Gas were
stabilized in the low 40s Monday morning. Its parent company
said Friday that 28 of its subsidiaries would seek bankruptcy.
Prices were propped up in part thanks to holders trying to
garner a majority position in the bond, said one trader.
Elsewhere in the region, BBVA Colombia continues to hover
around 100.80 after climbing about one point since pricing last
week at 99.914.
Investors are keen to get their hands on quality credits in
a market that has seen comparatively little supply this year.
Southern Copper announced initial price thoughts of
Treasuries plus 240bp area on a 10-year and T+365bp area on a
30. Pricing is expected today through leads Credit Suisse and
Morgan Stanley.
PIPELINE
Banco de los Trabajadores (Bantrab) will hit the road next
week to market a possible subordinated debt offering through
Deutsche Bank.
The Guatemalan bank, which focuses on payroll-lending to
public sector employees, is in Santiago today, Switzerland on
April 22, New York on the 23rd and Miami on the 24th. The bank
carries corporate ratings of Ba3/BB- by Moody's and Fitch.
ACI Airport Sudamerica, controlling shareholder of the
concessionaire of Uruguay's Carrasco airport, mandated Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and Nomura for investor meetings that
concluded last week in London and Los Angeles.
A potential senior secured 144A/Reg S deal backed by future
dividends from a long-term airport concession contract may
follow.
Empresa Electrica Guacolda S.A. (Guacolda) has kicked off
roadshows as it markets a senior unsecured 144A/Reg S USD bond.
The borrower mandated Citigroup, GS and Itau as global
coordinators, while Scotiabank is joint bookrunner.
The company is in Los Angeles today, and will head to New
York on April 21 and Boston and New York on April 22. Guacolda
is owned 50% plus 1 share by AES Gener (Baa3/BBB-/BBB-), while
the remainder is held by infrastructure fund Global
Infrastructure Partners. Expected ratings are BBB-/BBB-.
Pacific Rubiales, the largest private oil producer in
Colombia, has kicked off investor meetings through Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and HSBC. The company will head
to Santiago on April 30, Los Angeles on May 4 and Miami on May
6.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)