NEW YORK, April 24 (IFR) - LatAm credits were coming off
intraday highs Friday as investors took some profits after a
decent run-up following the release of Petrobras's full-year
financials.
"Things were a bit overbought so people are squaring off
positions ahead of the weekend," said a New York-based trader.
Brazil 2025s were trading at a mid-market price of around
100.90 late afternoon after reaching 101.10-101.50 in the
morning. Still that marks a good 1.50 point climb from levels
seen at the beginning of the week.
Spreads on debt issued by Petrobras continued to hold firm
going into the end of the session, with 2024s and 2044s being
quoted at 400bp and 440bp, respectively.
Elsewhere, the recently minted 10-year issued by Argentine
oil company YPF was enjoying further positive price action in
the secondary market to hit a cash price of around 101.50, a
good point up from a reoffer of 99.097.
Overall, the tone remains positive for the region, where on
Friday Paraguay became the latest issuer to tap the market with
a US$280m reopening of its 4.625% 2023, which priced at 103.11
to yield 4.15%, just 3bp wide to secondary levels.
"It is a small deal, there has been little supply (this
year), and people like Paraguay," said a syndicate manger.
This comes after the region enjoyed a decent spike in supply
after Argentina's YPF, miner Southern Copper and Chilean utility
Guacolda together raised some US$5.54bn this week.
"This is the second busiest week of the year across EM,"
said the syndicate manger. "It seems like things are picking
up."
Meanwhile, inflows into the asset class remain robust. Net
EM bond fund inflows hit US$595m for the week, with local
currency funds receiving US$283m, hard currency US$166m and
blended funds US$145m, according to EPFR.
PIPELINE
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex), a
Panama-based trade bank, will kick off fixed-income investor
meetings next week through BAML and Citigroup.
The borrower, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+, will be in London and Los
Angeles on April 27, in Switzerland and Boston on April 28 and
in New York and Philadelphia on April 29.
Banco de los Trabajadores (Bantrab) wrapped up roadshows
today in Miami after marketing a subordinated debt offering
through Deutsche Bank. Pricing is expected next week.
The Guatemalan bank, which focuses on payroll-lending to
public sector employees, is approaching investors with up to
US$100m of 10-year sub loan participation notes, which are being
recognized as Tier 2 capital by local regulators. The bank has
corporate ratings of Ba3/BB-.
ACI Airport Sudamerica, controlling shareholder of the
concessionaire of Uruguay's Carrasco airport, mandated Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and Nomura for investor meetings that
concluded last week in London and Los Angeles.
A senior secured 144A/Reg S deal backed by future dividends
from a long-term airport concession contract may follow.
Pacific Rubiales, the largest private oil producer in
Colombia, has kicked off investor meetings through Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and HSBC. The company heads to
Santiago on April 30, Los Angeles on May 4 and Miami on May 6.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)