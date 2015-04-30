NEW YORK, April 30 (IFR) - It was a relatively active day in
the primary markets on Thursday where the Dominican Republic,
rated B1/B+/B+, and Panama-based trade bank Bladex, rated
Baa2/NR/BBB+, issued some US$1.35bn in new paper between them.
The Dominican Republic raised US$1bn through a dual-tranche
reopening that saw order books swell to around US$2.5bn.
In the end, leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP
Morgan priced a US$500m tap of the 5.5% 2025s at 102.835 to
yield 5.125%, the tight end of guidance of 5.15% (+/-2.5bp) and
inside IPTs of 5.5% areas.
Meanwhile, a US$500m reopening of 6.85% 2045s came at
104.567 to yield 6.5%, the tight end of 6.55% area (+/-5bp)
guidance and inside IPTs of 6.65% area.
Bladex came with its first bond offering in three years,
pricing an upsized US$350m five-year bond at 99.653 with a 3.25%
coupon to yield 3.326% or Treasuries plus 190bp, the tight end
of 200bp area (+/-10bp) guidance.
In the secondary market, Latin American credits were ending
mixed as the region's bond prices reacted to a volatile US
Treasury market.
"We are off the wides of the day and it feels ok," said a
New York based trader. "We didn't see any panic selling in
regards to US Treasuries."
The yields on the 10-year benchmark hit a high of 2.11%
after data showed that jobless claims in the US had fallen to a
15-year low last week, but they settled back down to 2.04% by
day's end.
Sovereign bond prices largely failed to catch up with the
afternoon recovery in US rates, but some corporate bond prices
held their own and ended the day tighter.
Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras' curve was
closing some 5-10bp narrower, according to another trader. Its
2024s were closing at around 428bp-423bp, while the 2044s were
being quoted at 464bp-455bp. Another Brazilian state-controlled
entity, Eletrobras, fared less well, however.
Prices on the power company's 2021s slid a good three points
Thursday to 92.75-93.75 after it announced it would delay the
filing of its annual report with the SEC.
The company is investigating whether the chief executive of
subsidiary Eletronuclear received illegal payments as part of
corruption at Petrobras.
PIPELINE
Votorantim Cimentos (Baa3/BBB/BBB) has mandated Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Banco Votorantim, BB Securities, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, MUFG and Santander GBM to arrange a
series of investor meetings ahead of a potential
euro-denominated bond issue.
The meetings will take place in Frankfurt and Munich on May
4, London on May 5, and Amsterdam and Paris on May 6.
JB y Compania SA de CV (Jose Cuervo) kicked off fixed-income
investor meetings this week through Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Citigroup as it seeks to market a possible senior
unsecured US dollar bond.
After visiting London on Wednesday, the borrower was in
Boston today and will see accounts in Los Angeles on Friday. It
will head to Chicago on May 4 and New York on May 5. The spirits
company, rated BBB/BBB by S&P and Fitch, is the world's largest
tequila producer.
Pacific Rubiales, the largest private oil producer in
Colombia, has kicked off investor meetings through Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and HSBC. The company heads to
Santiago on Thursday, Los Angeles on May 4 and Miami on May 6.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)