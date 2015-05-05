NEW YORK, May 5 (IFR) - Latin American credit markets were
largely drifting in early trading Tuesday ahead of a potential
pick-up in primary activity in both the USD and EUR markets in
the coming weeks.
Brazilian cement firm Votorantim Cimentos, rated
Baa3/BBB/BBB by Moody's, S&P and Fitch, announced a new
seven-year benchmark euro trade to be priced as early as
Thursday.
It would be the country's first cross-border bond sale of
2015 and should encourage other Brazilian entities to follow
suit and raise capital before a possible US rate hike this year.
"Everyone is looking at this one," said a banker.
"There are a lot of Brazilian companies seriously looking at
accessing the market. These guys didn't have a chance of coming
in the first quarter, and now there is more credible evidence
that US rates will go higher."
Earlier Tuesday, yields on the 10-year US Treasury hit
2.18%, their highest level since early March, as investors await
the release of non-farm payroll numbers on Friday.
The Votorantim Cimentos deal is expected to be
leverage-neutral as proceeds will be used to refinance existing
debt, Moody's said.
As positives, the rating agency cites the company's strong
credit metrics and importance to parent Votorantim Industrial,
to which it contributed about 49% of total Ebitda generation
last year.
On the downside, corruption investigations have impacted the
company, one among many cement companies fined for price-fixing,
according to Moody's.
The company, which denied the allegations and is appealing
the imposed sanctions, is expected to sell assets as a result,
the agency said.
This comes amid speculation that the Brazilian sovereign may
also tap the international markets to assist corporates in their
capital raising efforts, though some bankers believe spreads are
not yet tight enough.
Brazil's 2025s were trading 25 cents higher at a mid-market
price of around 98.45, still off the recent high of 101.125 seen
on April 24, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"I am surprised the (Brazilian) sovereign hasn't announced
anything," said a New York-based trader.
"If they come to market, they will be doing a big favor for
the rest of corporate Brazil."
PIPELINE
Chile could soon return to international capital markets
with a new bond deal after sending requests for proposal to
banks earlier this month, according to three sources with
knowledge of the situation.
The sovereign, rated Aa3/AA-/A+, is expected to raise at
least US$1bn-equivalent through the deal, which could
materialize as soon as this week, one of the sources said.
Votorantim Cimentos (Baa3/BBB/BBB) has mandated Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Banco Votorantim, BB Securities, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, MUFG and Santander GBM to arrange a
series of investor meetings ahead of a potential
euro-denominated bond issue.
The meetings will continue in London today, and in Amsterdam
and Paris on Wednesday.
JB y Compania SA de CV (Jose Cuervo) kicked off meetings
last week through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup as
it seeks to market a possible senior unsecured US dollar bond.
The borrower will head to New York on Tuesday. The spirits
company, rated BBB/BBB by S&P and Fitch, is the world's largest
tequila producer.
Pacific Rubiales, the largest private oil producer in
Colombia, has kicked off investor meetings through Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and HSBC. After visiting Los
Angeles on Monday, the company will be in Miami on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)