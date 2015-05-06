NEW YORK, May 6 (IFR) - Order books on the US$500m 10-year
debut trade from Jose Cuervo, the world's largest producer of
tequila, swelled to around US$5bn early on Wednesday despite a
challenging backdrop of weaker US Treasuries and equities.
Leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup have
launched the deal at 165bp over Treasuries, the tight end of
guidance of 175bp over Treasuries (+/-10bp), and well inside
IPTs of 200bp area.
"We have been well bid all week and we are still well bid
this morning," said a New York based trader. "No one is
concerned about Treasuries. We haven't seen any outflows and
people have money to put to work."
This comes as the yield on the 10-year Treasury reaches
2.23%, its highest level since March 9, after retreating from
its session high on the back of weaker than expected ADP payroll
data.
Still the ongoing recovery in crude prices, as well as other
commodity prices, has certainly helped sentiment in a region
still reliant on commodity exports.
Brent and US crude prices were moving higher to hit US$69.12
and US$61.99, respectively, earlier Wednesday, pushed by falling
US crude stocks and the conflict in the Middle East.
Venezuelan debt prices were once again heading higher, with
the sovereign's 2022s being quoted at 57.00-59.00, up several
points from last week's levels.
Spreads on bonds issued by Brazilian state-owned oil company
Petrobras were also inching tighter with its 2024s and 2044s
being quoted at 416bp-406bp and 425bp-435bp.
Pacific Rubiales, Colombia's largest private oil producer,
is also enjoying a multi point rally on news that Mexican
conglomerate Alfa and Harbour Energy have agreed to buy the
company for about US$5bn equivalent.
The company's 5.625% 2025s were being quoted at around
86.00-88.00 on Wednesday, up from around 72.00 before the news
moved bond prices higher late Tuesday. Those bonds were trading
as low as 57.00 in mid-March.
PIPELINE
Thursday: Votorantim Cimentos (Baa3/BBB/BBB) with new EUR
benchmark seven-year bond. Citi, DB, HSBC, Banco Votorantim, BB
Securities, BAML, MUFG, Santander GBM. Investor meetings finish
today in Amsterdam and Paris.
Possible this week: Chile (Aa3/AA-/A+) could raise at least
US$1.26bn-equivalent. RFPs sent to banks earlier this month.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)