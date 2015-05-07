NEW YORK, May 7 (IFR) - Votorantim Cimentos printed a
EUR500m seven-year bond on Thursday, defying an ongoing rout in
global rates to become the first Brazilian issuer this year to
sell international bonds.
Still, the Brazilian cement company barely budged on pricing
in what has been a tough environment in Europe, launching at
310bp over the interpolated mid-swaps curve or flat to earlier
guidance.
This comes after German bond yields Thursday suffered their
largest weekly rise since mid-1999.
"It is bad luck in terms of timing," said a senior banker.
"Any Brazilian issuer that has been looking at euros may be
thinking twice now. It may be hard to make an argument that
there is a clear benefit to doing euros over dollars."
In the end, the bond, rated Baa3/BBB/BBB, was priced at
98.542 with a 3.5% coupon to yield 3.737%.
That said, the deal is significant mostly because it marks
the first Brazilian issuer to venture into the international
capital markets this year and it could encourage others to
follow suit in a dollar market that has proven resistant to the
recent sell-off in US Treasuries.
"Even with the Treasury sell-off over the past few weeks,
our space hasn't got hit," said a syndicate official. "Our
market is in good shape."
Meanwhile, news that Chilean President Michelle Bachelet is
reshuffling her cabinet in an effort to address her sinking
popularity has thrown into question the timing of a
long-expected bond sale from the sovereign, bankers said.
A deal had been expected to take place as soon as this week
after the Andean nation filed with the SEC Wednesday to issue up
to US$1.26bn in bonds.
Bachelet has requested the resignation of all her ministers
and will decide who will stay over the next 72 hours. The
sovereign is expected to hold back on any bond issue until it is
clear who will run the finance ministry.
"If there is a change at the Finance Ministry, the guys
pulling the strings on the deal will have to wait until they
have a new boss," said the senior banker.
Still, the news has done little to move the bonds, with the
existing 2025s trading to around 103.25 or a G-spread of 52bp.
"They are down a couple of points since late April, but that is
because of US Treasuries," the banker said.
Elsewhere in the sovereign space, Argentine debt prices were
opening flat despite reports in local newspaper Cronista that
the government was considering another bond issue to bolster
reserves following its successful US$1.416bn sale of Bonar 2024s
in late April. Those bonds were being quoted at 99.50-100.00
earlier today.
In the corporate space, Tequila maker Jose Cuervo's new
10-year bond was starting the day some 3bp tighter at 162bp over
US Treasuries after pricing Wednesday at 99.005 to yield 3.871%
or 165bp over.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)