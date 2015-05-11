NEW YORK, May 11 (IFR) - Latin American credit prices
continued to hold their ground against yet another sell-off in
the US Treasury markets where the yield on the 10-year benchmark
gapped back to 2.26% today.
Investors have yet to turn their backs on the asset class,
but traders are fearing prices could buckle should Treasuries
suffer further volatility.
"People are worried that a back up in rates will put
pressure on (LatAm credits) but so far nothing has happened,"
said a New York based trader.
Prices on sovereign debt did take a hit on Monday, including
Brazil 2025s, which were being bid as low as 98.50.
Investors are also beginning to fret about rate volatility,
its possible knock-on effects to local currencies and what this
means for Latin American credits holding dollar debt.
"Higher US rates are bad for the asset class, but the main
impact will come through the FX transmission," said an EM
investor. "The dollar will appreciate more and that will
deteriorate credit quality further."
Prices on bonds issued by Brazilian oil company Petrobras
also tumbled about one point to around 99.00 bid, though spreads
were only marginally wider at around 418bp.
The opposite held true for some of the region's higher
yielding names, including beef company Minerva whose 2023s were
up about 1/2 point at 102.50.
Elsewhere in the corporate space, Votorantim Cimentos' new
seven-year, euro-denominated bond was being bid at 99.77 or mid
swaps plus 290bp after pricing last week at 98.542 or mid-swaps
plus 310bp.
Meanwhile, the 9.75% 2018s issued by Brazilian cement
company Cimento Tupi were drifting at around 33.50-35.50
following the issuer's announcement late Friday that it would
not pay a US$9m coupon payment due today. Fitch has downgraded
the credit to C from CCC on the news.
Among sovereigns, Argentine debt prices had yet to budge
following a motion filed by holdouts seeking pari passu
injunctive relief against other bonds considered external
indebtedness, including the Bonar 2024s.
Markets had been expecting such a move after the government
successfully raised US$1.416bn through a tap of those
instruments in late April. Reports that the government was
considering another such issue, sent prices lower last week but
Bonar 2024s were holding steady Monday at 98.50-99.00.
"The more (Argentina tries) to issue in local law, the more
they are going to face legal challenges," said Siobhan Morden,
head of Latin America strategy at Jefferies.
"I don't think the market wants any more issuance in the
remaining month of the Kirchner administration. If there is a
legal threat that will cause them to hesitate (from issuing)
that will provide some natural stability."
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)