NEW YORK, June 1 (IFR) - Petrobras stole the show on Monday
with a US$2.5bn Century bond that proved it once again had
market access and paved the path for potentially more debt
issuance by the embattled oil company later in the year.
The deal stunned market participants as the company, still
reeling from a widespread corruption investigation, was not
thought to be ready to come back to the global bond markets.
"It took the whole market by surprise," said a New York
based trader, who was bidding the new bond at plus 1.5 points in
the grey market by late afternoon.
"No one thought they would do it. They can now come with a
multi-tranche deal without leaving much money on the table."
Launched at a final yield 8.45%, the Century bond came 40bp
inside initial price thoughts of 8.85% area and at the tight end
guidance of 8.55% area (plus/minus 10bp) on the back of a
multi-billion book.
Those levels, not to mention an expected discounted dollar
price of around 80, looked attractive, offering a 110bp pick up
to the 30-year section of its curve.
Thought to have been supported by anchor orders, the deal
was heard to have lured pension funds and insurance companies
which need to match long-term liabilities with similarly dated
assets.
The solid response to Petrobras's latest bond came even as
much of the Brazilian bond complex suffered some weakening after
US Treasury yields climbed to one-week highs Monday following
the release of solid US manufacturing and construction data.
Petrobras 2024s were closing some 7bp wider at 425bp-420bp,
as were some of the longer-dated securities by Votorantim,
Gerdau and Braskem.
Still despite the rush of demand for the paper, some
investors were more cautious about the credit, which is rated
Ba2/BBB-/BBB-, and the 100-year bond.
They pointed to duration risk given that a much expected
hike in US rates would likely hurt longer dated instruments.
Already downgraded to junk by Moody's, the company's bonds
could also suffer from further volatility should S&P and Fitch
ever decide to demote the credit in a similar manner, they said.
"All the good news is already out," said Jorge Piedrahita,
CEO of broker Torino Capital. "There are risks of downgrades
down the road."
Meanwhile, Brazilian media company Globo also saw the
opportunity to issue a rare bond 10-year as it sought to
exercise the call on US$325m step-up perpetual notes.
The 10-year bond was priced at par to yield 4.843% or US
Treasuries plus 265bp, the tight end of guidance of plus
270bp(plus/minus 5bp) and inside talk of high 200s. Book reached
close to a US$1bn on the US$325m trade.
PIPELINE
Lima Metro Line 2 Finance Limited, a company established by
a consortium of Peruvian and European sponsors, has selected
banks to take it on global roadshow ahead of a potential
144A/RegS USD bond sale of US$1.14bn of senior secured notes.
The issuer will meet accounts in New York on June 3, in
Boston and London on June 4, in Los Angeles and London on June
5, leaving June 8 free for investor calls. Citigroup, Morgan
Stanley and Santander have been mandated as global coordinators
for a potential senior secured bond, which is expected to be
rated Baa1/BBB/BBB.
As part of the transaction, Lima Metro Line 2 will purchase
unconditional and irrevocable payment obligations of the
Government of Peru, acting through the Ministry of Transport and
Communications.
The consortium that won the bid to build the metro line
comprises a number of European and Peruvian sponsors, including
Iridium (a subsidiary of ACS Group), Vialia (a subsidiary of
FCC), Salini Impreglio, Ansaldo STS, AnsaldoBreda, and Cosapi.
LatAm Airlines is marketing a potential senior unsecured
bond offering. The company will wrap up roadshows in New York on
Tuesday, leaving June 3 open for conference calls.
Ratings are Ba2/BB/BB- by Moody's, S&P and Fitch. The deal
is being done in conjunction with a tender offer and consent
solicitation for US$300m in outstanding 9.50% 2020s issued by
TAM.
Citigroup and JP Morgan are acting as global coordinators as
well as joint bookrunners along with Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, BTG Pactual, Credit Agricole and Santander.
Mexico's Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) has selected
BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs,
HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Scotiabank to organize the fixed-income
investor meetings.
The borrower, rated Baa1/BBB+/BBB+, was in London today and
will head to Boston on June 2 and New York on June 3.
Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer, rated Baa3/BBB, has
mandated Citigroup and Morgan Stanley to meet fixed-income
investors ahead of a potential SEC registered bond offering.
The company was in Boston and Chicago today and will head to
New York on June 2.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)