NEW YORK, June 2 (IFR) - The Province of Buenos Aires, rated
Caa2/CCC-, rode a wave of strong demand for Latin American
credits on Tuesday to print its long-delayed bond issue and
address looming refinancing risks.
The Province enjoyed over US$2bn in demand on a US$500m
six-year bond as investors took a liking to the double-digit
yields and any potential upside from a change of government come
the elections in October.
The offering also arrived on a positive day for Latin
American credits, whose prices were holding firm despite US
Treasuries selling off Tuesday amid expectations of improving
jobs data on Friday.
"People are suddenly seeing value in LatAm compared to the
US high-grade space, where there has been a ton of supply," said
a syndicate official.
In the end, the Argentine issuer priced the deal at 98.764
with a 9.95% coupon to yield 10.25%, the tight end of
10.25%-10.35% guidance and inside initial price talk of mid 10%
area.
At the final yield, the amortizing bond with a 5.5 year
average life was seen coming inside its own curve, where its
existing 2021s had been trading at 10.35%.
"It came through its curve, which is not surprising," said
the syndicate official. "People are looking at headline yield.
It is hard finding any asset class that will pay that much and
there is a lot of upside down the road."
In an effort to address upcoming maturities, the Province of
Buenos Aires will also offer investors the opportunity to
exchange up to US$500m of its outstanding 11.75% 2015 for
additional amount of the new bonds.
The Province of Buenos Aires came on a solid day for Latin
American credits, especially Brazil where credits were enjoying
the spillover effects from Petrobras successful reentry into the
markets Monday.
Prices on Petrobras's new 6.85% 100-year were holding up in
the face of the US Treasury weakness to trade at 82.10-82.50,
with spreads tightening about 23bp to 528bp-525bp. The bond
priced yesterday at 81.07 to yield 8.45% or US Treasuries plus
549.3bp.
"There are a lot of buyers," said trader focused on Brazilian
debt. "There is a little concern about rate hikes in the US."
PIPELINE
Lima Metro Line 2 Finance Limited, a company established by
a consortium of Peruvian and European sponsors, has selected
banks to take it on global roadshow ahead of a potential
144A/RegS USD bond sale of US$1.14bn of senior secured notes.
The issuer will meet accounts in New York on June 3, in
Boston and London on June 4, in Los Angeles and London on June
5, leaving June 8 free for investor calls. Citigroup, Morgan
Stanley and Santander have been mandated as global coordinators
for a potential senior secured bond, which is expected to be
rated Baa1/BBB/BBB.
LatAm Airlines is marketing a potential senior unsecured
bond offering. The company will wrap up marketing Wednesday.
Ratings are Ba2/BB/BB- by Moody's, S&P and Fitch. The deal
is being done in conjunction with a tender offer and consent
solicitation for US$300m in outstanding 9.50% 2020s issued by
TAM.
Citigroup and JP Morgan are acting as global coordinators as
well as joint bookrunners along with Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, BTG Pactual, Credit Agricole and Santander.
Mexico's Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) has selected
BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs,
HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Scotiabank to organize the fixed-income
investor meetings.
The borrower, rated Baa1/BBB+/BBB+, will finish marketing in
New York on Wednesday.
Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer, rated Baa3/BBB, has
mandated Citigroup and Morgan Stanley to meet fixed-income
investors ahead of a potential SEC registered bond offering. The
company finished marketing in New York Tuesday.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby)