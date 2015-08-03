NEW YORK, Aug 3 (IFR) - Insurance company Sagicor cut a
solitary figure in Latin America's moribund primary market on
Monday as it released price thoughts of low 9s on a US$320m
seven-year non-call five.
The deal from Sagicor, which provides insurance and
financial services in the Caribbean and the US, is being
marketed to both EM and US high-yield accounts.
But its Barbados postal code has some analysts comping it
against Caribbean sovereigns and other regional credits.
At current IPTs, the deal is seen as cheap in light of a
potential upgrade over the coming months as the company
relocates from Barbados (B3/B) to a higher-rated country such as
Trinidad, which is rated Baa2/A.
"It is likely the bond issues might be upgraded to the
BB-/BB range," Omar Zeolla, an corporate credit analyst at
Oppenheimer, wrote on Monday.
The company's ratings have fallen along with the fortunes of
Barbados, which has suffered multiple-notch downgrades in recent
years as its fiscal health deteriorated in the wake of the
global financial crisis.
"They are devoting new capital to Trinidad and the US and
they are trying to grow away from lower-rated countries," said a
banker.
Other positives include strong interest coverage of more
than seven times, as well as conservative reserve and
risk-management practices, said Zeolla.
The issuer arguably could wait for the upgrade to refinance
a bond maturing in May next year, but timing on any ratings
action is uncertain, as is a potential US rate hike.
"It seems better to push out the maturity now than run the
risk of a few basis points and not have a market," said the
banker.
For now, initial talk puts the deal considerably wider than
debt issued by Jamaica (Caa2/B), which has 8.5% 2021s and 7.625%
2025s trading at yields of around 5.30% and 5.90%, respectively.
Zeolla sees the bond settling somewhere around the 8% area,
more in line with other regional borrowers such as utility AES.
The 2020s issued by AES's Dominican unit (B+/B+) and its El
Salvadoran 2023s (B+/Ba2) are respectively trading at yields of
around 8% and 7.4%.
An 8% yield would also put Sagicor closer the 8.25% pricing
achieved on a eight-year issued by US insurer Alliant Holdings
(Caa2/CCC+) last month.
The new deal, which is expected to price on Tuesday, may
well be the last bond sale out of the region before the
traditional rush to market in September.
Telesites, the cell tower spin-off of America Movil, had
been expected to follow a recent peso deal with a US dollar
tranche as well.
But the borrower is thought to have put any dollar
transaction on hold for now, given the relatively unattractive
costs versus a local currency issue.
