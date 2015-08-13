NEW YORK, Aug 13 (IFR) - Weaker oil prices, uncertainty
about China's FX policies and a downgrade in Ecuador were all
weighing on a LatAm market still suffering from light summer
volumes on Thursday.
Prices on Ecuador's 10.5% 2020s continued to head south
following S&P's decision on Wednesday to cut its long-term
rating to B from B+.
The bond was being quoted at 89.00 on Thursday, marking a
19% drop in price since it reached a high of around 110.45 in
mid May following a generously priced US$750m reopening.
As justification for the downgrade, S&P cited the
government's limited ability to push through fiscal measures at
a time when falling oil prices and spending cuts are causing
social tensions.
Oil sales represent some 50% of the country's exports and
this year's dramatic decline in crude prices has left the
government struggling to raise revenues.
This week's drop in oil prices following the devaluation in
China, which has supplied a good chunk of funding to Ecuador in
recent years, only applied further pressure to the Andean
nation's bond prices.
The country's financing requirements for 2015 stand at
US$10.5bn, or 10% of GDP, with the government having already
raised some US$6.3bn as of June, said S&P.
Ecuador garnered US$1.5bn of that amount through two bond
sales this year, but at higher than expected cost as
international investors pushed back on a credit hit by sinking
oil prices.
"The market's concern about Ecuador is a lack of financing
options," said Kevin Daly, a portfolio manager on Aberdeen's EM
fixed-income team.
"They brought the 2020 at 10.5% and they are now trading at
over 13%. That sums up the plight they are in right now."
S&P said that this year's financing needs will be covered by
multilateral and other official sources, as well Chinese
funding, noting that next year borrowing requirements will drop
to around US$6bn.
Other investors are taking a more sanguine view of Ecuador's
prospects on the expectations that the country can cover
upcoming funding needs through the local markets and development
banks.
"We think Ecuador is being unduly punished," said Bryan
Carter, head of EM debt at Acadian Asset Management. "Granted,
it is an oil exporting country and that impacts the economy, but
even accounting for that, the bonds look cheap."
Elsewhere markets were largely weaker as investors took a
hands off approach to a region seen vulnerable to China's
decision this week to devalue its currency.
"People have been trying to figure out this move in China
and what this means," said Jorge Piedrahita, CEO at broker
Torino Capital. "They have been reluctant to put risk on."
(Reporting By Paul Kilby)