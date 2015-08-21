NEW YORK, Aug 21 (IFR) - A handful of buyside firms are
seeing opportunity and remain determined to stay the course even
as many other investors made a large-scale retreat from the
asset class this week.
Retail accounts took out some US$2.49bn from dedicated EM
bond funds this week - the largest weekly outflows recorded by
EPFR since January 2014.
A confluence of events are turning up the heat once again in
emerging markets. The devaluation of the yuan is causing greater
concerns about an economic slowdown in China and the subsequent
impact this might have on commodity prices, which have already
taken a massive tumble this year.
That combined with the looming prospects of rate hikes in
the US, a possible intensification of conflicts in Korea and the
Ukraine, and rising political risks in Turkey and Brazil have
only served to weaken stocks, credit and FX markets across the
EM spectrum.
LatAm commodity names took a bashing this week after US
crude hit six-year lows on Thursday. The 2020s issued by
Ecuador, where oil accounts for about 52% of its exports, have
fallen 3.3% since Wednesday to trade today at 85.20.
Other oil-related credits have also slipped this week, with
the 2025s issued by Colombia's Ecopetrol dropping about a point
over the week to 93.875.
It is a similar story among Brazilian corporates, which have
been the clear underperformers for the region, in some cases
gapping 100bp over the last several weeks.
The 2024s issued by state-controlled Petrobras, which has
been at the center of a corruption scandal, are now trading at
around 620bp-610bp, some 60bp wider to levels seen earlier this
month.
The gloomy backdrop has left many on the buyside licking
their wounds and reluctant to step forward for fear of taking
further losses. But some are seeing opportunity.
"If you are portfolio manager who is measured by yearly
returns, you are really scared to go into the market," said a
trader. "But if you are buying bonds with a longer term horizon,
there are a lot of options."
Local currency paper is already drawing attention of some
accounts who think that the double digit yields on offer are
likely to compensate for further FX volatility and rising
political risks in countries like Brazil and Turkey.
Yields on Brazilian local currency NTN-F 2025s are now near
14%, while in Turkey similar 10-year paper has breached the 10%
mark for the first time ever, said Bryan Carter, head of
emerging markets debt at Acadian Asset Management.
"A risk premium has appeared over the last few weeks due to
politics, bringing those deals out of kilter with the
fundamentals," he said.
Klaus Spielkamp, head of fixed income sales at Bulltick,
said clients are also trying to source Real-denominated paper
"At this level you get bonds with a high-yield and provides
some protection against devaluation," said Spielkamp.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)