NEW YORK, Aug 27 (IFR) - Grenada is expected to conclude its
debt restructuring in a matter of weeks, the International
Monetary Fund said on Thursday following a recent visit to the
country.
Under the April deal, bond creditors agreed to a 50% haircut
and special warrants on some US$262m of international and local
bonds related to the island's citizenship-by-investment program.
Bondholders exchange their current holdings - securities on
which the country defaulted in 2013 - for new 15-year amortising
bonds with a 7% coupon.
"It will be important to finalize this agreement promptly so
as to clear uncertainty regarding financing and unleash
confidence and investment," the IMF said.
It said the restructuring - which gives Grenada debt relief
worth 19% of its GDP - would be completed in the coming weeks.
The deal is a much-needed reprieve for a country burdened
with total public sector debt that reached 111% of GDP in 2014,
according to IMF estimates.
"Grenada is making solid progress implementing its homegrown
economic program, restoring fiscal sustainability and laying the
groundwork for stronger growth," the IMF said.
The Fund is now forecasting 3.1% growth this year, compared
to the 1.7% it had calculated earlier this year.
The island nation defaulted on a US$193m 2025 international
bond issue - and on local bonds with the same maturity - in 2013
in the wake of a series of hurricanes and the financial crisis.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby and Krista Hughes; Editing by Marc
Carnegie)