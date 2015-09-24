NEW YORK, Sept 24 (IFR) - The Panama Canal Authority defied
poor sentiment on Thursday when it printed a US$450m 20-year
debut bond tight to the sovereign despite a particularly rocky
day for emerging markets.
The single A rated operator of the Panama Canal cut a
solitary figure in the moribund US high-grade primary market
where much of the paper was placed.
The credit, rated A2/A-/A, was largely marketed to US
municipal analysts and high-grade infrastructure players who
understood such structures and saw value in the name.
Emerging markets accounts accustomed to pricing quasi
sovereigns with a pick up to government paper thought IPTs of
Treasuries plus 230bp was far too tight for their liking.
At that level, the operator of the Panama Canal was offering
just 35bp over where a new Panama 20-year would come, according
a syndicate official away from the deal.
That compares to the approximate 75bp differential between
Mexican state-owned utility CFE and Mexican sovereign paper -
one of the tightest sovereign to quasi sovereign spreads in the
LatAm space.
Pricing at 98.232 to yield 5.096% or Treasuries plus 220bp,
the deal was comped largely against similarly rated US
high-grade bonds that were printed this month.
This includes Applied Materials, A3/A-, which printed a 2035
bond at a slightly tighter spread of 210bp, but higher yield of
5.127%.
Its autonomy from government control made the Panama Canal
Authority stand out from other quasi sovereigns and helped it
obtain a credit standing several notches above Panama, which is
rated Baa2/BBB/BBB.
That plus the strategic importance of the waterway to global
trade helped leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch lure 100
accounts in a book that neared US$2bn in size.
The paper was largely placed in the US (71%), followed by
Europe (18%), LatAm (6%) and Asia (5%). Investors included asset
managers, insurance companies, banks, and European pension
funds.
Spotting the Panama's 2036 at a spread of 212.5bp, one
banker argued that at 220bp, the issuer came tight to the
sovereign curve.
A new sovereign 20-year would have paid a higher 237.5bp
spread, given the high new issue premium required to get deals
done in EM, he said.
PIPELINE
Mexico's state-owned Bancomext has hired Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and HSBC to arrange meetings with fixed-income
investors ahead of a potential US dollar-denominated bond sale.
The meetings took place in Boston and Los Angeles today and
will move to London and Los Angeles on Friday. A 144A/Reg S
transaction may follow.
Mexican white-goods manufacturer Controladora Mabe wrapped
up fixed-income investor meetings today through Barclays, Bank
of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan. Ratings are
BB+/BB+.
Aeris Holding Costa Rica, the operator of the Central
American country's main airport, is preparing an approximately
US$127m bond sale, according to Moody's.
The agency, which assigned a provisional Ba2 rating to the
deal, said proceeds would refinance loans extended by
shareholders, the Overseas Private Investment Corporation and
the IDB.
The Province of Neuquen, the third-largest oil-producing and
largest gas-producing province in Argentina, ended roadshows on
Monday through Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.
A USD-denominated 144A/Reg S senior secured capital market
transaction secured by gas royalties may follow. Mexican
real-estate investment trust Fibra Uno has completed meetings
with fixed-income investors through Bank of America, Credit
Suisse, HSBC and Santander.
Terrafina, another Mexican REIT, has also finished meeting
accounts as it markets a potential US$400m-$500m bond offering
The borrower has mandated Barclays and Citigroup as lead
managers, with Itau coming in as co-manager. Expected ratings
are Baa3/BBB-. Both REITs could tap the market this week.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)