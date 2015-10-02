NEW YORK, Oct 2 (IFR) - The prospects of a delay in US rate
hikes spurred buying across LatAm credit markets on Friday after
US payroll data came in lower than expected.
The market initially took a knee-jerk tumble as the weak
employment number raised doubts about the strength of the US
economy and fueled fears about global growth, and in turn
commodity prices.
But bond prices were quick to rebound on expectations that
the Fed is now unlikely to tighten monetary policy until next
year, possibly opening a window for borrowers sitting on the
sidelines.
"We have seen nothing but customer buying on all things
LatAm," said a New York-based trader. "Now that a Fed hike is
off the table (for the immediate future) that is one less thing
to worry about."
EM dedicated buyers were quickly followed by real money
accounts who took the opportunity to add exposure to LatAm,
though only among defensive names.
Chilean telco Entel, Colombian quasi sovereign utility EEB
and Mexican tortilla manufacturer Gruma were all being lifted
late morning. Gruma's 2024s were up about 75ct at 105.00, while
EEB's 2021s were about 3/8s of a point stronger at 103.50.
Bonds issued by Mexico telco Axtel have also rallied about
10 points on news that conglomerate Alfa would buy a majority
stake in the company.
Axtel 2020s were being quoted early afternoon at
101.50-103.50 after closing yesterday at 92, according to
another trader.
The announcement, however, crushed hopes that Alfa would
return to the negotiating table to buy a controlling stake in
troubled E&P credit Pacific Exploration, whose bonds fell about
one point on Friday.
Its 2019s were being quoted at 36.50-37.50, while the 2025s
were being spotted at 35-36.
Buying momentum in the broader market only added to the
recent rally enjoyed by bonds issued by Brazilian oil company
Petrobras, which this week made an unexpected hike to domestic
fuel prices.
Optimism over Brazil has also been helped by President Dilma
Rousseff's reshuffling of her cabinet to include other parties.
The move is seen as a way to reduce the risk of the president's
impeachment and is likely to ease the passage of fiscal
measures.
"This is significant as it opens the door for Brazil to
start cleaning up a bit," said the first trader. "Dilma is
conceding power to gain effectiveness."
The sovereign's five-year CDS was trading Friday at 464bp
today, down from the 533bp seen earlier this week, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
PIPELINE
Mexico's state-owned Bancomext wrapped up roadshows last
week through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC to arrange
meetings with fixed-income investors ahead of a potential US
dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S bond sale.
Mexican white-goods manufacturer Controladora Mabe has
finished investor meetings through Barclays, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan. Ratings are BB+/BB+.
Mexican real-estate investment trust Fibra Uno has completed
meetings with investors through Bank of America, Credit Suisse,
HSBC and Santander.
Terrafina, another Mexican REIT, has finished meeting
accounts as it markets a potential US$400m-$500m bond offering.
The borrower mandated Barclays and Citigroup as lead managers,
with Itau coming in as co-manager. Expected ratings are
Baa3/BBB-.
