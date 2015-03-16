(CORRECTS to add BBVA, HSBC as joint bookrunners for ColTel)
By Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, March 16 (IFR) - With crude prices hitting recent
lows and the Petrobras scandal overshadowing a whole swath of
Brazilian credits, LatAm bond markets were largely starting on a
back foot Monday morning.
Brazilian bonds were under pressure as unease over the
investigation at Petrobras continued to weigh on sentiment and
to spill over into the political arena at a time when the
government is trying to push through key fiscal measures.
Protest on Sunday brought close to a million Brazilians out
in the streets in the latest expression of frustration over the
country's flagging economy and the extent of the scandal.
Virtually every bond in the Brazilian corporate space has
been touched by the affair, providing accounts with little
comfort about investing in the country overall.
"The number of companies directly or indirectly involved in
the corruption scandal is almost the whole market," said a New
York-based trader. "When you look at all the companies involved
you have like 30 (outstanding bond) issues."
Meanwhile the Real was off recent highs but still trading at
3.22 against the dollar this morning, while spreads on Petrobras
bonds started the day about 10bp wider.
The oil entity's 2024s and 2044s were opening at 570bp-560bp
and 550bp-540bp, respectively.
This comes as crude prices sink further. Brent fell to its
lowest level in over a month at US$54 a barrel, while US crude
hit US$43.57, its lowest since March 2009, according to Reuters.
Weakness in crude prices is also applying pressure to oil
names in other parts of Latin America, where Colombia-focused
E&P name Pacific Rubiales has tumbled several points after the
company and state-owned oil name Ecopetrol said they would not
extend the Rubiales field risk participation and Pririri joint
venture contracts that expire next year.
Ecopetrol said in a statement it would be "examining
different options for the operation of the Rubiales field".
"For its part, Pacific Rubiales Energy will explore the
possibility of presenting a proposal to operate this asset," the
statement said.
Pacific Rubiales 2025s were being bid 54.00 Monday morning
after closing Friday at 61.50-63.00.
ColTel, Colombia's second-largest telco, has joined a
pipeline largely dominated by sovereigns. It will visit
investors in the US, Europe and Asia as it looks to market a
rare hybrid structure expected to be rated B+/B.
The company, rated BB/BB, has hired BBVA and HSBC as
structuring advisors and joint bookrunners and Citigroup and
Credit Suisse as joint bookrunners.
ColTel is 70% owned by Spain's Telefonica SA and 30% owned
by the Republic of Colombia. Meetings will kick off on March 17
in Bogota and continue until March 24.
PIPELINE
The Republic of Peru (A3/BBB+/BBB+) has hired BBVA, Deutsche
Bank and Morgan Stanley to arrange meetings with fixed-income
investors in New York today, in Los Angeles and London on March
17, and Boston on March 18.
Ecuador wrap up roadshows this week through Citigroup amid
expectations that it could soon return to the international
capital markets with a new US dollar bond sale.
Peruvian state-controlled mortgage bank Fondo Mivivienda,
rated BBB+ by both S&P and Fitch, is also finishing investor
meeting today in Frankfurt through leads Deutsche Bank and JP
Morgan.
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)