NEW YORK, March 16 (IFR) - Corporate credits underperformed
sovereigns on Monday in a relatively quiet session that saw
Brazilian corporates and Colombia-focused E&P company Pacific
Rubiales remain under pressure.
"Corporate bonds are under pressure again," said one trader
in New York. "The market is a bit of a mixed bag with equities
in the G7 doing very well and some stabilization in emerging
market currencies today. It just seems like there isn't much of
a bid for Brazilian corporates."
While Brazil's sovereign bonds and credit default swaps were
ending the day little changed, short-dated notes issued by
state-run oil company Petrobras dropped by as much as two
points.
The move reinforced a trend that has seen the company's
curve become increasingly inverted in recent days, with the 2%
2016s spotted today at a cash price of around 93 to yield 8.4%
and the 2021s seen trading at 88 to yield around 8%. That
compares with a yield of 7.78% on the company's 2024.
"Even in yield terms the curve is slightly inverted," said
the trader.
Elsewhere in the region, bonds of Colombia-focused oil
company Pacific Rubiales recovered only slightly from their
sharp morning drop, following the announcement that it will not
extend a joint venture and risk participation agreements with
state-owned Ecopetrol.
The company's 2025s were last quoted at 55.5 at the close,
up 1.5 points from their intra-day low but still sharply lower
compared to their 61.50-63.00 closing level on Friday.
Among sovereigns, cash bonds were underperforming credit
default swaps, with the former seen widening by some 2bp to 5bp,
while the latter were closing some 2bp tighter on average.
Venezuela's Finance Minister Rodolfo Marco Torres,
meanwhile, announced on Twitter today that the country has fully
repaid a EUR1bn bond coming due on Monday, including EUR70m of
interest due on the note.
"With the Venezuela 2015 paid, there was strong demand for
the (new) PDVSA 2017 and some demand for the PDVSA 2015," wrote
Jorge Piedrahita, CEO at broker Torino Capital.
PIPELINE
The Republic of Peru (A3/BBB+/BBB+) has hired BBVA, Deutsche
Bank and Morgan Stanley to arrange meetings with fixed-income
investors. It will be in Los Angeles and London on Tuesday and
wrap up in Boston on Wednesday.
Ecuador is expected to come to market a new US
dollar-denominated bond sale as soon as this week through lead
Citigroup.
Peruvian state-controlled mortgage bank Fondo Mivivienda,
rated BBB+ by both S&P and Fitch, also wrapped up investor
meetings today in Germany through leads Deutsche Bank and JP
Morgan.
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)